ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Smoke seen east of downtown from trash fire, says AFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says a trash fire has caused...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Suspicious package investigation in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Austin. The incident is happening near Brazos Street and 7th Street. Police say they got a call at around 5:45 a.m. from a caller who said that found a package inside a...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Huge Austin illegal dumpsite keeps catching on fire near Onion Creek

Last Friday, July 22, an illegal dump caught fire at the 2100 block of Brandt Road. Nestled between I-35 and Onion Creek, just south of Slaughter Lane, it's a mess of empty jugs and old tires, discarded clothing and, well, a whole bunch of trash. As the blaze was contained by Austin Fire Department, with assistance by Travis County Fire Department and Manchaca Fire-Rescue, a thick plume of smoke rose above the tree line. AFD closed Brandt Road for more than an hour, and the department said that the column of smoke could be seen for miles. It was later ruled incendiary in nature.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Grass fire at encampment forces home evacuations off of South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas — A grass fire at an encampment off of South Congress Avenue forced some home evacuations on Monday evening. The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 7:43 p.m. south of Lareina Drive and West of South Congress. At that time, the AFD said forward progression had been slowed.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Several homes threatened by brush fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Several homes were threatened by a grass fire in South Austin Monday evening. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire burned south of La Reina and west of South Congress. Along with the brush fire, several small propane tanks exploded in an involved encampment. ◀︎ ▶︎...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Illegal dumping site catches fire again in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said it can’t determine what caused a second fire at an illegal dumping site in southeast Austin. But it said investigators could not rule out Sunday’s fire on Brandt Road was either intentionally set or a hotspot from the July 22 fire.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD working fire again near illegal dumping site in SE Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on Brandt Road in southeast Austin on Sunday, close to where an illegal dumping site was on fire Friday. A STAR Flight helicopter recorded aerial footage as they worked to extinguish the blaze. Austin-Travis County EMS said they also responded to the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 killed, 1 other injured in south Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured in a south Austin shooting. Austin police said around 8 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road. Police said a man was found dead when officers arrived, and a woman was taken...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County Makes Progress in San Gabriel Fire

On Saturday, a fire erupted near Liberty Hill that continues to burn as of Monday. Throughout the weekend, crews from multiple agencies battled the blaze, which eventually spread to more than 500 acres. At last report, the San Gabriel Fire was 75 percent contained. “It’s really just a tinderbox out...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Trash Fire#Afd
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. APD said on July 25, around 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the 6000 block of S IH-35 SVRD SB. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The investigation shows a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man riding lawn mower killed in car collision Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — A man riding a lawn mower died following a collision between himself and a car on the 6000 block of the South Interstate 35 service road Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers reported to the scene around 8:44 a.m. The man on the lawn mower had been riding in a grassy area on the service road's right shoulder.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

UT students speak out, call West Campus luxury housing complex "unsafe"

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the past year, residents at The Standard – a new, luxurious student housing complex in West Campus – have dealt with a multitude of issues prompting a year-long search for answers. Troubles at The Standard located on West 23rd Street began almost immediately...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

Austin Fire takes home gold in Texas Firefighter Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department competed in the Texas Firefighter Olympics last week and won gold in two of the games. AFD is now home to the best firefighter basketball team and firefighter pickleball team in Texas. The Texas Firefighter Olympics is an event where firefighters from across...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said on July 19, around 5:54 p.m., the suspect was involved in a robbery at the Domino’s Pizza located at 719 W. William Cannon Dr. The suspect showed a gun...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Woman killed after stepping into traffic in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road. The driver of the vehicle was...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: Acreage scorched following massive Liberty Hill wildfire

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 2 children injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in southeast Travis County (Austin, TX)

5 people, including 2 children injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in southeast Travis County (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, five people were hospitalized following a traffic collision in southeast Travis County. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive [...]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

SWAT Extricates Man Barricaded in Texas Apartment

After a man accused of aggravated assault refused to come out of an apartment last Sunday, Austin police managed to get him into custody. The standoff and eventual arrest took place in the Manor House Apartments complex located on Manor Road in northeastern Austin, Texas. Also nearby was the Manor campus of Austin Achieve Public Schools. No children or bystanders are known to have been harmed as part of the man’s standoff with the police.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy