ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Local family raising awareness for 13-year-old suffering brain-eating amoeba

By Mikhaela Singleton
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG6yS_0gpaCOO000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been positively sweltering over the last few days. The heat wave is the perfect excuse to go for a dip in the pool, maybe a local pond or lake, but while putting on protective sunscreen or water shoes, no one ever thinks to take caution against “naegleria fowleri”, a deadly, brain-eating amoeba.

“I had never heard of it. No one in our family has ever heard of it. We didn’t even know how bad it was until you start Googling,” says Ariel Quirk of Guilderland.

She says several years ago, some members of her extended family moved from New York down to Florida. Among them, her 13-year-old nephew Caleb.

Caleb and his family had recently tried escaping the heat by going to swim at a freshwater beach. A few days later, Caleb complained of headaches and fever, but his parents and pediatrician weren’t worried until the symptoms suddenly spiked.

“He was just lying on the couch watching TV, and he said something odd. He said, why did you throw that baseball? You know, the family was like what are you talking about? Obviously, he was hallucinating at that point and that was the moment they got in the car and immediately drove to the hospital,” Quirk explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton .

Now, she says Caleb is fighting for his life against the parasite and “doctors are throwing anything they can at him”. She says he’s gone from having MRIs every day to monitor any brain swelling down to one every other day, and he’s no longer sedated or on a ventilator, though he still struggles to breathe on his own.

The CDC says it’s incredibly rare to get sick from “naegleria fowleri” and it’s most common in southern states, but the amoeba can live in any warm, fresh water, like ponds, lakes, and even pools or your home water heater if they’re not properly treated.

Infections linked to freshwater swimming mostly occur during the heat of summer in July and August in the northern hemisphere when water temperatures peak and water levels are low. Infections can increase during heat wave years as water temperatures increase.

Centers for Disease Control

The amoeba only becomes deadly if it gets far enough into your nose to reach nerves connected to your brain. The CDC says while there’s not enough hard evidence to either treat or prevent infection, there are some common sense practices to protect yourself:

  • Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater.
  • Avoid putting your head under the water in hot springs and other untreated thermal waters.
  • Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature.
  • Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

Ariel says no matter how slim the chances, her nephew is now one of those rare cases, and everyone should consider the possibilities.

“We didn’t even know this thing existed. I can’t even tell you how many times my own kids have swam in lakes and ponds and rivers. It can happen to anyone. No one should have to go through what this entire family is going through,” she says.

She says Caleb’s parents haven’t left his side since he was diagnosed. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Caleb’s medical costs and financial burden on the family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Man suffers medical condition, drowns in Lake George

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. Raymond A. Jones, of Orlando, Florida, was announced dead on the scene after being recovered from the water. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Florida, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
Florida State
City
Guilderland, NY
Albany, NY
Society
WCAX

NY woman dies following Lake George rescue

BOLTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued from Lake George last week. Authorities say Melanie Masters, 66, of Diamond Point, was pulled out of the water last Tuesday by bystanders off Huddle Bay Road in the town of Bolton. She was taken to the hospital but died in the ICU three days later.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Cdc#Swimming#Amoeba#Water Bodies#Diseases#General Health
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Icy Point Rolling Ice Cream

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since 2018, Icy Point in Clifton Park has been providing endless smiles, cup by cup. Icy Point serves up Thai-inspired ice cream rolls both fresh and made-to-order. Using an advanced cold plate, liquid cream turns into ice cream in less than two minutes. They say the experience of watching ice […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Afternoon swim in Lake George turns tragic

HAGUE | Though a fast multi-agency response raced to the waters of Lake George, a 61-year-old man died after suffering a medical condition while swimming Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible drowning near Rogers Rock State Campground. As the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

32 years of ADA celebrated in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you attended an event at Lake George Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday, you might hear a common theme. “Lots of progress made, but more still to go” was the chorus between several voices at the “Day of Independence” celebration held on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NEWS10 ABC

NY Army National Guard trains to combat wildfires

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard conducted firefighting training at Round Lake Tuesday. Using a so-called Bambi Bucket, crews scooped up and discharged water, exercises designed to prepare for any efforts to combat wildfires. The annual exercises come as parts of Upstate New York continue to see abnormally […]
ROUND LAKE, NY
WNYT

Dozens of animals seized from Mayfield home

MAYFIELD – Dozens of animals have been seized from a home on Highway 349 in the town of Mayfield. The Sheriff tells NewsChannel 13, Monday they got a call about a loose dog on the property. It turns out that property was the rescue organization, Kelly’s Haven, owned and...
MAYFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews battle blaze at Johnstown Royal Mountain Inn

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun

We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy? A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not indulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
MACEDON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy