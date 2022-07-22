Comic-Con Exclusive: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Prepares Final Episodes; Readies Spinoff Anthology in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ And Announces Rick And Michonne Limited Series
AMC Studios was well represented down at Hall H during Comic-Con today. Deadline reports the mothership series, The Walking Dead, made its last appearance while a new era of the franchise premiered its first look. Premiering back in 2010, The Walking Dead announced its final eight episodes would come...television.mxdwn.com
