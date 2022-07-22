ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy on bike badly hurt after colliding with car in Tacoma, police say

By Sabrina Jiles
The News Tribune
 4 days ago
Tacoma Police Department

A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries Friday when he collided with a car in Tacoma, police said.

According to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow, a call came in at 11:58 a.m. about a collision at East T Street and East Fairbanks Street. Haddow said the boy appeared to be traveling north on T Street when he failed to stop for the stop sign. He then ran into a car that was traveling east on Fairbanks, Haddow said.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital. No one in the car was injured.

A police collision team was investigating the crash.

Friday’s collision comes three days after a 13-year-old boy was killed when a car hit him as he pedaled his bike in a crosswalk near Parkland.

