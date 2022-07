SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) and Verizon today announced an upcoming initiative to encourage neighbor-to-neighbor connection across the country: The Big Neighborhood MeetUp. In honor of Nextdoor’s annual Neighbor Month in September and as part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, this month-long movement is a call to action to recognize and build vital relationships with those nearby and to showcase the power of kindness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005264/en/ Nextdoor and Verizon call on neighbors nationwide to join the Big Neighborhood MeetUp (Graphic: Business Wire)

