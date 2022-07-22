ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Mid-State Fair attracts large crowds despite high temperatures in Paso Robles

By Evan Vega
 4 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Temperatures as high as 103 degrees did not stop people from kicking off their weekend at the 2022 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Friday.

“Today’s the first day that it’s at noon so I decided to bring my kids before it’s too crazy, too crowded," said Christi Smith, who lives in Atascadero.

Fair-goers came out to shop, eat, and ride carnival rides before attending a concert of their choosing.

“It’s just like a sense of community. Come out and support locals. Get some good food, have a couple good drinks, and see some great music," said Paso Robles resident, Deedee Brown.

This year's concert lineup includes Santana, Kane Brown, and Dan + Shay.

“It’s just such a great part of our community. There’s such a rich tradition that they carry on each year. Important part of the central coast," said San Luis Obispo resident, John Pollock.

