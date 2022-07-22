ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Out There…Somewhere | Riverwalk needs some help in the phone charging department

By George Eskola
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – When visiting Augusta’s Riverwalk, you might have an umbrella and some water, but you’ll likely also have your phone.

“Got to have it on me. Mainly for business,” says Marcus Smith.

Having your phone and using it on Riverwalk does one thing: it takes a toll on the battery.

“People always need to charge their phones,” says Rich Jones.

“The faster it goes, the more battery your phone is going to use. Man, it’s high speed everything,” says Marcus.

Concerns about a dying phone on Riverwalk have not been ignored by the city.

Count them; they’re right here by the amphitheater.

There are two Soofa solar powered phone charging stations: environmentally sound, solar powered phone chargers.

But Soofa…Soofa…I don’t know what that is, and neither do the people on Riverwalk.

You have no idea what it is?

“No, I thought it was a grill for a while, but it’s not,” says Marcus.

“A solar paneled phone charger,”

“Really?” said Marcus.

“Soofa, sofa did you have any idea what that is?”

“No, I didn’t know that.”

“We don’t think it has ever been used.”

“Because nobody knows what it is. They ought to have a little sign,” says Rich.

There is no sign, and Riverwalk visitors don’t see this as very practical anyway.

”You got to have a patch chord with it, and who walks around with that? Unless they provide that, then it’s just sitting there,” says Leon Allen.

Riverwalk has some maintenance issues, and as it turns out, so do the solar chargers.

Marcus tried both, and neither worked.

Heck, I thought that only happens at night.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

White Oak Business Park Entering Auto suspect arrested

#Update | Jahden Lewis is now in custody. APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search teams are looking for a possible breaking and entering suspect who fled on-foot after being approached by law enforcement at Innovation Parking in Appling. Deputies are on scene at Appling Harlem Hwy just south of Columbia […]
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Safety inspections conducted at Martinez apartment complex

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities are conducting safety inspections Friday morning at an apartment complex off Washington Road. The inspections were taking place at the former Applecross Apartments at 300 Applecross Drive in Martinez. The complex apparently now goes by the name Clara Point. A county spokeswoman said...
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

Eroding bank in Augusta Canal pose threat to local school

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Augusta canal has three levels – the second of which is eroding underneath the Davidson Fine Arts Magnet  School building.  There are fears that could cause part of the building to collapse. “we’re involved in it because we’re just kind of overseeing everything on the canal but unfortunately we don’t own […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“We still have work to do,” Richmond County School board leaders and parents react to Georgia Milestone Test scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Board members and parents are speaking out about the recently released Georgia Milestone Test Scores. NewsChannel 6 compared those test scores to previous years. “We made some progress,” said School Board Member Venus Cain. Georgia Milestone test scores now out to the public. This year the Richmond County […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

