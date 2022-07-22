19-year-old woman last seen leaving mom’s house, Rowan County sheriff says

Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton

Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Mooresville, is missing and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find her.

She was last seen leaving her mom’s house Wednesday night and reported missing on Thursday morning.

Hamilton left her cellphone and wallet, which had her ID and debit cards. She also didn’t take her medications and other personal items, the sheriff said.

Hamilton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call the police if you have information.

