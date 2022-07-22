Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum
The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip by opening a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (42-49) at Oakland Athletics (33-62)
Friday, July 22, 2022
8:40 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97)
Vs.
OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.21)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBCSCA
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. C Jonah Heim
4. RF Adolis García
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. CF Leody Taveras
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. LF Charlie Culberson
9. RF Elier Hernandez
-
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
1. 3B Vimael Machín
Scroll to Continue
2. RF Ramón Laureano
3. C Sean Murphy
4. 1B Seth Brown
5. SS Elvis Andrus
6. LF Chad Pinder
7. CF Skye Bolt
8. 2B Tony Kemp
9. DH Sheldon Neuse
-
In the News
Rangers shut out Marlins
Rangers’ key player at trade deadline is?
Minor League All-Star Break update
Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season
Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Wrong
Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Right
Rangers select Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker in first round of MLB Draft
Rangers MLB Draft Day 2 Recap
Rangers MLB Draft Day 3 Recap
-
Transactions
July 22
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments / 0