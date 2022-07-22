All of DC's October 2022 comics and covers revealed

All of DC's full October 2022 solicitations and cover previews

DC's October 2022 solicitations

DC has revealed all their new comic books that go on sale in October 2022 ... their solicitations in comic book vernacular, and there are a lot of new Batman and Batman-related books coming your way in the fall.

And unusually, many were announced just prior to the release of the solicitations.

You've got Comic-Con International: San Diego to thank for the timing of that.

What's coming in October just announced in the last day or two? How about:

GCPD: The Blue Wall limited series starring Renee Montoya; a new Batman Incorporated ongoing series; a Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing ongoing series; a new Punchline limited series; a Gotham City: Year One limited series; a Gotham Knights game prequel series; and last but not least Dark Crisis's real title is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC announced three new one-shots.

So check out all of DC's October 2022 solicitations and covers and you can also check out the DC July 2022 solicitations, the DC August 2022 solicitations, the DC September 2022 solicitations, and/or scroll through all of DC and Marvel's most recent solicitations (including Marvel's May edition) on our solicitations tab.

DC October 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #128

Written by

CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by

JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by RYAN SOOK

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city…Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide…but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe!

In the backup…Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to…Failsafe!

Image 1 of 5

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #1

Written by

PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Covers by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by GREG RUTH

1:50 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:100 variant cover by KOUTA SASAI

1:250 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

As depicted in Matt Reeves's hit movie The Batman, the Riddler wasn't simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you can see Edward Nashton evolve into the menace known as the Riddler. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of Gotham's underworld and come so close to bringing down the entire city? This six-issue miniseries is an immediate prequel to The Batman—the detailed, disturbing, and at times shocking story of a man with nothing to lose.

Artist Stevan Subic makes his American comics debut, including a variant cover that is the first of six interlocking covers. This collaboration with Dano delivers a shadowy and gritty tale of a society's forgotten man who refuses to go unnoticed any longer. Subic's recent Conan the Cimmerian for French publisher Glénat has brought him great acclaim in Europe, and he's about to break out globally with a Batman series unlike any you've seen before.

Image 1 of 5

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: PENGUIN #1

Written by

JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by

JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli—don't miss it!

Image 1 of 6

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1

Written by

MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:100 variant cover by HAINING

Madness foil Variant by

DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time? From the twisted minds of Matthew Rosenberg (Task Force Z, What's the Furthest Place from Here?) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight) comes a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker and follows the mayhem across the United States. With the Clown Prince of Crime setting out on his most bizarre caper yet, will a fan-favorite vigilante be able to prevent certain tragedy? Or is he in on the joke?

In the back-up—Joker's got a hot date but he's going to need a mirror to make sure he looks nice. Maybe Mirror Master can help.

Image 1 of 6

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #1

Written by

TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:100 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

SALE 10/25/22

Punchline is out of jail and back on the streets of Gotham City. She's not coming back for some of what Gotham has to offer, she's coming back for all of it. She wants to be the queen of crime, and with the help of her Royal Flush Gang no one will stand in her way. But Punchline created a lot of angry enemies in Gotham before she was incarcerated, and they all want payback. Presenting a miniseries that will redefine the criminal landscape of Gotham City from the superstar creative team of Tini Howard (Catwoman, Knights of X), Blake Howard (Batman: Urban Legends), and Gleb Melnikov (Robin, Wonder Woman)!

Image 1 of 6

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #1

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

1:50 variant cover by JESS TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed—but now it's time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job—leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy's past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone's favorite clown/plant couple!

Image 1 of 4

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #1

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

1:50 black-and-white variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Wraparound variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

A mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid, yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman and his Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its origins. But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city. Take a trip to Gotham in the mid-1800s and meet the city's first masked vigilante—the mysterious hero known only as the Runaway—as they, too, find themselves mired in the mystery of this infection! This thrilling and horrific tale, split between modern-day Gotham and the Gotham of 1847, leads directly into the upcoming video game Gotham Knights!

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 1, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for the Batcycle! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!

Image 1 of 4

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by

RYAN SOOK

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6

ON SALE 10/4/22

There once was a shining city on the water, a home for families, hope, and prosperity. It was Gotham and it was glorious. The story of its fall from grace, the legend that would birth the Bat, has remained untold for 80 years. That's about to change.

Superstar creators Tom King and Phil Hester team up for the first time to tell the definitive origin of Gotham City: how it became the cesspool of violence and corruption it is today, and how it harbored and then unleashed the sin that led to the rise of the Dark Knight. Two generations before Batman, private investigator Slam Bradley gets tangled in the "kidnapping of the century" as the infant Wayne heir disappears in the night…and so begins a brutal, hard-boiled, epic tale of a man living on the edge and a city about to burn.

Image 1 of 3

BATMAN INCORPORATED #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered…Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint—it's sinister and dark!)

The all-star creative team of Ed Brisson and John Timms chart a new future for Batman Incorporated in this exciting new ongoing series, loaded with adventure, excitement, and amazing new members and villains!

Image 1 of 3

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #1

Written by

JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:50 case file variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it's ever seen. But Renee can't do it alone—in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele. This six-part miniseries is a thought-provoking and riveting story of everyday people trying to do good in the midst of a flawed system. No one said protecting a city like Gotham would be easy.

Image 1 of 1

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5

Written by

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Identity Crisis homage variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$4.99 | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE!

After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now.

But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever?

Image 1 of 5

DARK CRISIS: THE DEADLY GREEN #1

Written by

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DAN WATTERS, RAM V, and others

Art by DANIEL BAYLISS and others

Cover by GOÑI MONTES

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$5.99 | 48 pages | One-shot

ON SALE 10/4/22

SUPERMAN AND SWAMP THING UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GREAT DARKNESS!

During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far it's spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help…ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING.

Image 1 of 3

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – GREEN ARROW #1

Written by

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by

CLAYTON HENRY

Backup written by

DENNIS CULVER

Backup art by

NIK VIRELLA

1:25 variant cover by

MEGAN HUANG

1:50 foil variant cover by

CLAYTON HENRY

$4.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 10/11/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. When the Justice League went toe-to-toe with Pariah's Dark Army, Green Arrow was fatally wounded by Doomsday…so how did he wake up on a world tailored to his every desire? And what dark bargain has Black Canary made to will these worlds into existence? Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Image 1 of 2

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #5

Written by

MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by

LAURA BRAGA

Cover by

MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by

BELÉN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

HERE'S MICKEY!

Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built the "perfect world" where he and the boys of Young Justice could rule without being criticized, without having to change, without ever having to grow up. Mickey has an ugly soul and too much power. The boys of Young Justice will have to overcome their shortcomings and defeat him to get back to the DCU they know and need!

Image 1 of 2

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by GARY FRANK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

The fate of the Flashpoint Earth hangs in the balance as Thomas must make the ultimate choice! What will happen to this fractured reality and what does it mean for the DC Universe at large?

Image 1 of 1

FLASHPOINT BEYOND

Written by

GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by

MITCH GERADS

$16.99 US | 280 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-737-1

ON SALE 11/22/22

After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The answers Thomas is seeking will have drastic effects on the DC Universe and its past, present, and future! Collects Flashpoint Beyond #0-6.

Image 1 of 1

DEATH OF SUPERMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Written by DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, LOUISE SIMONSON, and ROGER STERN

Art by JON BOGDANOVE, TOM GRUMMETT, JACKSON GUICE, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

$39.99 US | 328 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-697-8

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE VARIANT

ISBN: 978-1-77952-104-0

ON SALE 12/6/22

It was a day that no one ever dreamed would arrive: the day an unstoppable force met an immovable object. In Doomsday, Superman met his ultimate match—and his death! Relive the monumental event in this 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of the Death of Superman saga, featuring a new introduction by Dan Jurgens and more. This volume collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1—plus Superman: Day of Doom #1-4 as a bonus tale!

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #16

Written by

TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY and RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by

TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:25 '90s bedroom variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 2!

Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don't need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!

Image 1 of 3

ACTION COMICS #1048

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by DAVID LAPHAM

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Black Adam movie variant cover by IVAN TAO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 3—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN

ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL

CONTINUES!

Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…

Image 1 of 4

SUPERMAN: BIRTHRIGHT THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU and GERRY ALANGUILAN

$49.99 US | 328 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-743-2

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE VARIANT

ISBN: 978-1-77952-105-7

ON SALE 12/13/22

What makes a farm boy from Kansas decide to become a costumed superhero who divides his time between investigating the truth and fighting for justice? That's the question that acclaimed writer Mark Waid and inimitable illustrator Leinil Francis Yu pose in this thrilling retelling of the Man of Steel's origin that explores Clark Kent's humble beginnings and his Kryptonian heritage. This deluxe edition collects the entire Superman: Birthright 12-issue miniseries and features a brand-new afterword by Waid!

Image 1 of 2

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #3

Written by

KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 "Library" faux-leather design variant

$7.99 US | 72 pages | 3 of 3 | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 10/25/22

The third and final chapter of the critically lauded and Eisner-nominated secret history of the Amazons crescendos with the inevitable—an all-out war against the gods. When Zeus discovers the goddesses defied him by creating the Amazons, seemingly nothing can stop his fervor to eliminate their warriors…not even Hera herself. But the Amazons' numbers have grown, and there is a distinctly and unpredictably human element among their ranks now in Hippolyta and the tribe she leads. Their very fight for existence will alter the course of history itself and bring about one of the greatest protectors the world has ever known!

Image 1 of 3

WONDER WOMAN: EARTH ONE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$39.99 US | 408 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-691-6

ON SALE 11/15/22

The epic story by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette now in one volume!

Wonder Woman's origin has been retold numerous times…but never before like this! From the mind of author Grant Morrison (Animal Man) and the brush of artist Yanick Paquette (Swamp Thing) comes this familiar but unique take on Wonder Woman's origin. Torn between upholding her duty to the Amazons and her desire to help those in need, Diana must learn to be not only a warrior, but a leader if the Amazons are to survive the conflicts of Man's World. Collects Wonder Woman: Earth One Vols. 1-3.

Image 1 of 1

DC'S TERRORS THROUGH TIME #1

Written by PAUL LEVITZ, KARLA PACHECO, JEREMY HAUN, TIM SEELEY, ZAC THOMPSON, and others

Art by PETER NGUYEN, JUAN DOE, KELLEY JONES, ANDY MacDONALD, and others

Cover by JOHN McCREA

VHS variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by KARL MOSTERT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 10/11/22

October is here, and that means it's time for fables of fear, time for stories of suspense, and time for tales of…time?

Join us for a terrifying tour across the ages from some of comics' top talent! Witness zombies menace the JSA in the 1940s. Experience the haunting of the Gotham City Sirens in the 1990s. Watch as Swamp Thing goes up against an irradiated monstrosity in the far future. These are just a taste of the time-hopping terrors we have in store for you in our fright-filled Halloween anthology!

Image 1 of 3

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #2

Written by

BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by

GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they've ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of 'em! Strap in, soldiers, it's you against the world…of the dead!

Image 1 of 3

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

THE BLOCKBUSTER FINAL ARC IN THE SERIES CONTINUES!

As a warrior princess is mourned on Themyscira, an old god comes to warn of the threat of the New Gods. Meanwhile across the stars, Adam Strange fights the unthinkable and the Main Man himself, Lobo, tears his way into DCeased. New battle lines are drawn as the anti-living spread across the universe!

Image 1 of 5

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #1

Written by

NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by CHASE CONLEY and OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by CHASE CONLEY

1:100 foil variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Static is back! Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government's off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static's life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you've never felt shocks like these!

Image 1 of 2

DC October 2022 comic books

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #2

Written by

MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH.

In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin!

Image 1 of 5

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 10/11/22

THE TEAM-UP SERIES YOU DEMANDED IS BACK!

A strange mystery pulls Batman, Robin, the Batmen of All Nations, Scooby, and the gang into a jet-setting race to some of the most haunted places on Earth. Even scarier, the trail leads straight to Ra's al Ghul and his League of Assassins!

Image 1 of 1

BATGIRLS #11

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by AUDREY MOK

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

The Batgirls get help from none other than Gotham Academy's very own Maps Mizoguchi and her brother Kyle to help decipher a clue they found that could help reveal who the killer behind all the Hill murders is, which leads them straight into…the city zoo…

Image 1 of 3

BATMAN - KNIGHTWATCH #2

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by MARCELO DI CHIARA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5

ON SALE 10/4/22

When Penguin saves people from a mugging, Batman is certain he's up to no good.

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #8

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

1:50 variant cover by

CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

"RECKLESS YOUTH" continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World's Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they've ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!

Image 1 of 4

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #6

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by FIONA STAPLES

1:25 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

After years of rivalry, it's the showdown you've been waiting for…Jason Todd versus Dick Grayson! Who's the best Robin? Find out this issue! Plus, with the help of an unexpected new ally, Bruce Wayne aims to take Derek Powers down for good. But will the malevolent millionaire's newfound powers prove to be too much for the former Batman?

Image 1 of 3

BATMAN: FORTRESS #6

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Having finally located the Fortress of Solitude, Batman and his hastily assembled allies quickly discover that it is as deadly as it is awe-inspiring. With an alien force holding the world hostage while the heroes hunt for Superman, can the Dark Knight find a weapon to repel the invaders? Or will his ragtag team succumb to dysfunction and betrayal before they can save the world?

Image 1 of 2

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #2

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Batman comes face-to-face with the ninjas who have been tearing through the Gotham underworld. As the Dark Knight stares down the menacing assailants, he learns more about their mission as well as the name of the one they serve: the Demon's Head, Ra's al Ghul. Meanwhile, something prowls the sewers of Gotham City, a being whose mind has been warped by The Joker's dark purple dawn!

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #10

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by

RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 10 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

Bruce Wayne's worldwide journey has reached its conclusion—is he ready for the brutal final exam? The acclaimed series comes to a shocking, climactic end as this young Dark Knight will face the ultimate test!

Image 1 of 2

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #20

Written by

JIM ZUB, JOEY ESPOSITO, CHRIS BURNHAM, and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art by

MAX DUNBAR, SERGIO ACUNA, CHRIS BURNHAM, and JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant covers by JORGE CORONA and EDWIN GALMON

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 10/11/22

Jim Zub and Max Dunbar take us to the world of Batman, monster hunter! What is the Murder Club and how are they going to rock Batman's world forever in the start of a four-part epic by Joey Esposito and Sergio Acuña? Chris Burnham's epic Alfred saga draws to a close! And Nadia Shammas and Jahnoy Lindsay craft a deadly parenting short story starring Batman and Talia al Ghul battling for the soul of their son, Damian.

Image 1 of 3

BLACK ADAM #5

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and ARIEL COLON

1:25 variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

Black Adam movie variant cover by JOSH SWABY $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM.

Theo Teth-Adam faces off against a furious Bruce Wayne as Black Adam confronts threats ranging from a rising democratic movement in Kahndaq to the Akkad, a new pantheon of gods from outer space who create a new herald to represent them on Earth in Sargon the Sorcerer, and Adam becomes inextricably linked to a young protégé who has contracted the same plague that nearly killed Adam.

Image 1 of 5

BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: DOCTOR FATE #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JESÚS MERINO and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Long ago, Kent Nelson donned an ancient helmet and became Doctor Fate, defender of order in a universe dominated by chaos. Now he is an impossibly old man, haunted both by memories of a past spent with the now-defunct Justice Society and by visions of an apocalyptic future. When a group of children unwittingly unleash an infernal menace on the Earth, can Kent maintain his humanity while defending those who need him most? The road to Black Adam concludes.

Image 1 of 2

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #6

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by JAY HERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

Wise Son and Tech-9 thought they'd left the war back in Sadaqah, but Holocaust has turned Paris Island into a war zone! Icon, Rocket, and Static aren't coming to save the day; can our unlikely heroes save their neighborhood?

Image 1 of 2

CATWOMAN #48

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

Don't you just hate it when your current and former lovers meet accidentally? That's definitely the case here for Catwoman, as Valmont and Batman cross paths! Is Batman jealous or just concerned that Selina is dating an international criminal who is also a murderer? There are some lines you just don't cross, Cat, and not all attention is good attention.

Image 1 of 3

DC VS. VAMPIRES

#10

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by

NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

The war for Earth takes a decisive turn as the heroes prepare to strike back! Can Supergirl and her team in Australia escape to space? Will the Birds of Prey's infiltration of Gotham City go unnoticed by the Vampire King? Can Green Arrow save the human cattle from the Blood Farm? The shocking answers await!

Image 1 of 3

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #4

Written by

MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Backup written by DANNY LORE

Backup art by HAINING

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

With Baron Cinder and his lieutenants kept occupied by the mother of all diversions, the team attempts a daring raid on the Blood Farm to retrieve the one person who can bring sunlight back to the world. However, they have not reckoned on the terrifying presence of the Baron's vampire knights—familiar faces whose blades are every bit as bloodthirsty as they are. And in the backup, we learn the sad fate of the King of Cities, Jack Hawksmoor!

Image 1 of 3

DC: MECH #4

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

PICKING UP THE PIECES!

Darkseid's forces defeated the Justice Squadron and killed someone near and dear to them. The heroes will have to fix their mechs and their team morale in order to get back in the fight. But Superman is hiding in a town called Smallville, living with a family called the Kents while trying to fix his mech. He's in grave danger, as the people of Smallville don't take kindly to mechs or aliens…

Image 1 of 4

DEATHSTROKE INC. #14

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Outgunned and overwhelmed, Deathstroke's first mission takes a shocking and brutal turn as a new threat arises to steal his hit and his reward! Slade has to decide…live or fulfill his contract?

Image 1 of 3

DETECTIVE COMICS #1065

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by

EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SI SPURRIER

Backup art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:50 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

The Orgham family has dramatically arrived after traumatic events at the docks in Gotham, and they are ready to reclaim the land that belongs under their name…an English surname you may better know as Arkham. As Bruce Wayne and the young Orgham prince Arzen discuss how they both want to change Gotham for the better, it seems Batman and the Orghams might have different ways to go about doing so…

Image 1 of 4

DUO #6

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by CATHY KWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

In this climactic final issue, Kelly and David fight a war on three fronts! On one side there are malevolent immortals hungry for vengeance. On the other, Dr. Tinker, who will let those immortals rip the city apart to get his hands on Kelly and David's nanotech. But the real war is Kelly and David's fight with each other for control of the body they share…and their fate will, in turn, decide humanity's!

Image 1 of 2

FABLES #156

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

Connor Wolf has taken a shine to a wandering hero who has plans to teach Connor all he knows. They'll make daring rescues and slay monsters, but when the pair comes across Old Sam in the Black Forest, Connor discovers that his mentor's sense of adventure has a cruel streak. Plus, a French bistro in New York becomes a dueling ground as Greenjack makes a dramatic entrance to square off against Pan.

Image 1 of 2

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #18

Written by

DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

FINAL ISSUE!

It's the last Batman standing versus Gotham's greatest threat! Who will ultimately win the war of the Batmen? And what will be left of the city when it's all said and done? It doesn't look good for anyone.

Image 1 of 2

HARLEY QUINN #23

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by RACHTA LIN

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUTCHINSON-CATES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Y'know, bein' dead is just like ridin' a bike. There's a big white light, and then Prince shows up and offers you a chance to host a house party in the clouds with Marilyn Monroe and Abraham Lincoln. Then suddenly you're brought back to life in a pit of goopy green snot, and you have to find the person who was rude enough to shoot and kill you. To make things even better…turns out that comin' back to life could have some serious unintended consequences!

Image 1 of 4

I AM BATMAN #14

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

1:25 variant cover by CAANAN WHITE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

The mystery of a pair of brutal murders is solved, a hero is born, and a mantle is passed. The conclusion of the intense "She Got Next" saga will reverberate from New York all the way back to Gotham City as it sets up the next chapters for both Jace Fox and Renee Montoya.

Image 1 of 3

MAD MAGAZINE #28 - 70TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE

Written by USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Art by CRAYON WIELDING USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by MARK FREDRICKSON

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 10/4/22

Celebrate 70 years of humor in a jugular vein with MAD issue #28. Includes ALL-NEW pieces from the NYC Usual Gang of Idiots. Plus new Spy Vs. Spy, full-length MAD movie parody, and work by Sergio Aragonés. Deluxe 5-color cover art and special fold-in that folds in on itself! Special shout-out from "Weird Al" Yankovic! MAD classics from every decade! So grab a drink and have a slice of commemorative MAD cake! It's historically dry! (Since it's made out of paper!)

Image 1 of 1

MONKEY PRINCE #7

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by MARCUS TO 杜世柱

1:25 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal size, but only the Monkey King is worthy enough to wield its magical properties—will the staff recognize Monkey Prince as good enough to do the same?

Image 1 of 3

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #5

Written by DANNY LORE and IVAN COHEN

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Black Adam movie variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

One of Earth-11's bravest and boldest heroes makes the ultimate sacrifice to save one of their allies in Teen Justice! But can even that selfless choice turn the tide against the Core, whose plans involve the wholesale slaughter of tens of thousands of people? And what will survivor's guilt do to the teen champion who didn't want to be saved at such a heartbreaking cost? There's only one issue left, but we're not slowing down on the way to the finish line!

Image 1 of 3

NIGHTWING #97

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means.

Image 1 of 3

POISON IVY #5

Written by

G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Hello, sweetie, you're absolutely pathetic. You know that, right? Luckily for you, Daddy's home and he's here to make all the bad feelings go away. As Ivy prepares to go international with her mission to save the Earth, there's only one thing standing in her way—the brave man whom Ivy stole her powers from.

Image 1 of 4

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #118

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by WALTER CARZON

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 10/18/22

Awards season has arrived in Coolsville and the gang has been invited to star in the opening ceremony. But the elusive Silent Phantom is determined to sabotage the production! Can Mystery Inc. find the culprit before the ceremony goes off the air for good?

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by JERRY SIEGEL

Art by JOE SHUSTER

Cover by JOE SHUSTER

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 10/4/22

Just before the doomed planet Krypton exploded, a scientist placed his infant son within an experimental rocket ship and set it on a course to Earth. On our planet, that orphan boy discovered that he was gifted with amazing strength. Guided by the values of his loving foster parents, he grew up to become Superman, champion of the oppressed sworn to helping those in need! Own your personal copy of the exciting first issue by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, featuring the daring exploits of the Man of Steel.

Image 1 of 1

SWORD OF AZRAEL #3

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by

STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Jean-Paul Valley's path to righteousness continues as he uncovers the antediluvian crucible that gave shape to the first Azrael centuries ago. Buried deep within the heart of an active volcano, its halls hold the secrets of the Order of St. Dumas…and the great beast who lived through it all.

Image 1 of 3

THE FLASH #787

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

Black Adam movie variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

IT'S MONDAY NIGHT SOMEWHERE!

(Mondays, amiright?) Wally West is back from his adventure to save Barry Allen, but there's no time to celebrate, as a new alien with a penchant for golden belts and trucker hair has added a new sting to the life of the Flash! This stone-cold heart-stopper of an issue will have you screaming "OHMAHGAWD!" as the Scarlet Speedster gets clotheslined in the face by a whole new era of attitude!

Image 1 of 3

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

1:25 variant cover by TBD

1:50 variant cover by TBD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

Barry Allen's early days as the Flash continue! Barry struggles to balance his new job as a hero with his internship at the crime lab. The pressure starts overwhelming him, literally, when the monstrous molten menace called Tarpit appears in Central City looking to put an end to the Scarlet Speedster's interference in his family's business! Can Barry get a handle on his abilities and stop Tarpit in his tracks, or will he be tarred and feathered out of Central City for good?

Image 1 of 1

THE HUMAN TARGET #8

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 12

ON SALE 10/25/22

The brutal, Eisner-nominated series continues as time is running out for Christopher Chance to find his murderer. His investigation into the Justice League International takes a violent turn when Rocket Red comes knocking, looking for his friend Guy Gardner!

Image 1 of 3

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #6

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON andJUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by JUAN GEDEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

The League is fully assembled. Darkseid and his League of Doomasauria are on the precipice of world domination. Can our heroic herbivores and courageous carnivores defeat these ancient antagonists? Find out in this epic final issue!

Image 1 of 2

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #3

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by BEN CALDWELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/4/22

Don't read the comments! After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it's up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!

Image 1 of 3

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #11

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

Ever since they were children, Walter and Norah were inseparable. But that time is over. No betrayal cuts deeper than the betrayal of your closest friend…and Norah knows just where to plant the knife! Everything changes in the penultimate issue of this unforgettable horror epic!

Image 1 of 1

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #2

Written by

MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

To catch a criminal mastermind, Tim will have to…steal a diamond? Oh no, what's gotten into you, Tim? It's Tim Drake like you've never seen him! Plus: a murder most foul at the library, the Gotham Marina is in danger, and Bernard isn't answering Tim's calls!

Image 1 of 3

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #2

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by ED BENES

Black Adam variant cover by RAHZZAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/18/22

Tim Drake is having the worst day. First he got brainwashed by the Fearsome Five, then he woke up in a world turned upside down. A world ruled by the fanatical Church of the Raven. Now enemies have become allies, and the Titans are nowhere to be seen. Guest-starring the Dark Knight!

Image 1 of 4

WONDER WOMAN #792

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Backup written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Backup art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by TBD

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 Cheetah Costume variant cover by TBD

Black Adam variant cover by LUCIO PERRILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

Cheetah's gone wild! After serving as the test subject for an immoral corporation's latest product, Barbara Minerva has all but lost her humanity and it's up to Wonder Woman to remind her who she really is. Will their former friendship be the key to survival? Or are our hero and the helpless villain doomed to become extinct? Plus, in our backup story, a guest star from Olympus visits young Diana's world for the first time.

Image 1 of 3

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #4

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Black Adam variant cover by PAUL RENAUD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/25/22

The search for Queen Perdita continues and the conspiracy behind her abduction deepens as Lex Luthor's involvement becomes apparent! Now the Outsiders and Gorilla Squad head to a Lexcorp robotics factory in Bialya to investigate further, and what they find will rock them to their core!

Image 1 of 3

DC's October-solicited collections

AQUAMEN

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-695-4

ON SALE 11/29/22

When a suicide bomber in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur's not careful, the secrets he's keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover! Collects Aquamen #1-6.

Image 1 of 1

ARKHAM CITY - THE ORDER OF THE WORLD

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-694-7

ON SALE 11/15/22

With Arkham Asylum in ruins after a deadly attack, it is believed that several of the asylum's few surviving patients escaped and scurried off into the dark nooks and crannies of Gotham City. Now these Arkhamites walk among us, and it's up to the Asylum's one remaining doctor, Jacosta Joy, to round up her former patients. Join writer Dan Watters and artist DaNi on an odyssey through the deepest depths and darkest shadows of Gotham City and find all-new reasons to fear the night. Collects the full series along with never-before-seen extra features!

Image 1 of 1

CATWOMAN VOL. 1: DANGEROUS LIAISONS

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-728-9

ON SALE 11/8/22

Meow, Catwoman is bored of Alleytown and has returned to Gotham City proper for bigger fish to fry and to go back to doing what she does best…stealing crime bosses' secrets for blackmail and looking damn sexy while doing it, of course. Catwoman's first blackmail heist finds her disguised as a pole dancer at Gotham's most secure underground club! Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's criminal elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong? Collects Catwoman #39-44.

Image 1 of 1

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 2: UNITED ORDER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by STEVE PUGH, PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR, and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$24.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-729-6

ON SALE 11/8/22

Introducing…the United Order! This all-new all-star group of alien warriors representing all voices in the newly formed United Planets comes to the new Justice League looking for help. The biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. As the Justice League heads to deep space, back on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice looking for clues to Black Canary's secret affiliation. All this, and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League. Collects Justice League #64-68.

Image 1 of 1

ONE-STAR SQUADRON

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-635-0

ON SALE 11/8/22

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC's superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they'll answer any call. Whether it's a children's birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big! You'll want to invest early in this one-of-a-kind trade that promises a story filled with heart, heroism, and humor. Collects One-Star Squadron #1-6.

Image 1 of 1

ROGUES

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by LEOMACS

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-685-5

ON SALE 11/15/22

Ten years ago, the Rogues disbanded and went their separate ways. But time hasn't been kind to the former blue-collar super-criminals. Caught in an endless cycle of prison, rehab, dead-end jobs, broken relationships, probation, and bottomless restitution fees, the Rogues are sick of paying for their crimes. Luckily, Captain Cold has a plan. One last job that will leave them all richer than their wildest dreams and free from their past…if they can survive. Collecting the complete neo-noir heist comic in a single beautiful hardcover.

Image 1 of 1

SLEEPER OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Art by

SEAN PHILLIPS, COLIN WILSON, and JIM LEE

Cover by SEAN PHILLIPS

$100.00 US | 736 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-742-5

ON SALE 12/6/22

Offered again!

From the Eisner-winning team of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips comes the saga of Holden Carver, a double agent who is left out in the cold when his handler, John Lynch, falls into a coma. Now on his own, Holden must do what it takes to avoid detection from the organization he has infiltrated and survive with his soul intact. Collects Point Blank #1-5, Sleeper: Season One #1-12, Sleeper: Season Two #1-12, Coup d'État: Sleeper #1, and Coup d'État: Afterword #1.

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY

Written by

GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$16.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-734-0

ON SALE 11/22/22

A new Authority for a new era! Sometimes even Superman needs to enlist help. Sometimes tasks require methods that only heroes unfit for the Justice League can provide. Clark Kent seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. But can the Man of Steel hold together and inspire a team of misfits to become the heroes he needs? Collects Superman and the Authority #1-4 in paperback for the first time!

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by

CIAN TORMEY, BRUNO REDONDO, STEVE PUGH, and CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-738-8

ON SALE 11/29/22

With Clark Kent off-world, Jonathan Kent has stepped into the role of Superman to defend Earth. Alongside his boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, Jon continues his stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Henry Bendix, who plots to take control of all superheroes. As Bendix seeks out an alliance with Lex Luthor, Superman teams up with Aquaman and Nightwing. With every adventure, Jon will define what it means to be the Man of Steel. Collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #7-10, Nightwing #89, and Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual #1!

Image 1 of 1

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE

Written by

JOHN RIDLEY

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

$19.99 US | 256 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-735-7

ON SALE 11/22/22

Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) examines the mythology of the DC Universe in this compelling new graphic novel! Reframing iconic moments in DC history and charting a previously unexplored sociopolitical thread as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from historically disenfranchised groups. The Other History of the DC Universe isn't about saving the world—it's about having the strength to simply be who you are.

Image 1 of 1

WORLD OF KRYPTON

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-739-5

ON SALE 11/29/22

This ending is only the beginning…As part of Krypton's science council, Jor-El wants nothing more than to guarantee the health and safety of all his planet's people—but an opulent lifestyle has worn thin their resources. Will his position as leader of the House of El give him the power to enact changes that will buy society more time? Or will his boyhood friend Dru-Zod enforce austerity measures in a brutal show of raw power? Their personal struggle is played out on a global stage as the final days of their planet count down!

Image 1 of 1

YOUNG JUSTICE BOOK SIX

Written by PETER DAVID, JON LEWIS, TODD DEZAGO, and others

Art by TODD NAUCK, LARY STUCKER, and others

Cover by TODD NAUCK and LARY STUCKER

$34.99 US | 384 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN:

978-1-77951-722-7

ON SALE 11/15/22

What would the world be like if Young Justice never existed? Can the team make the leap from crime-fighters to reality stars? And will the positivity of youth prevail over the tyrannical threat of Darkseid? Discover the outcome of these adventures and more in the final volume of this series by writer Peter David and artist Todd Nauck, collecting Young Justice #44-55, Impulse #85, Robin #101, and Superboy #99.

Image 1 of 1

Newsarama is a comic book website covering news, interviews, features, deep dives, reviews and more. Now part of GamesRadar, the website was first established in 1995 by Michael Doran.