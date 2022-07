If you’ve recently been pregnant, you may be wondering: when is it OK to work out again?. Many women can’t wait to start exercising again after pregnancy. For others, sweet baby snuggles tend to win out over exercising for the first few weeks. Once you catch up on sleep and start to gain more energy, you may be ready to do Pilates or go for a jog again—but it might not be safe to jump back in with the same intensity level in your postpartum exercise as in your pre-pregnancy routines.

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO