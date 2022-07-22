ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Weekend Forecast: The Tale of Two Drastically Different Temperatures

By Melissa Meeder
1011now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat will be going out with a bang on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits....before a cold front drastically cools us down to the 80s on Sunday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for majority of the area for...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 1

 

1011now.com

Warmer with another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move across Nebraska through out the day triggering scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday with another round of scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Occasional showers and cool Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers will be possible overnight. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
SUPERIOR, NE
Lincoln, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Reminisce on good times at Peony Park

OMAHA -- Anyone raised in Omaha up until the early 1990s more than likely spent some time at Peony Park and has some wonderful childhood memories of the place. Peony Park actually started out as a “Manhattan Gas” station and small restaurant called the “Peony Inn,” which Joe Malec Sr. built across the road from Carl Rosenfield’s peony gardens in 1919. In 1926, the park added a swimming pool, developed from a natural spring-fed lake.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Portion of Vine Street to close July 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Vine Street, from North 66th to North 70th Streets, will be closed for asphalt repair beginning Wednesday. Access to homes will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 12. The recommended detour is North 66th Street...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Part of Vine Street in Lincoln to close on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of Vine Street in Lincoln is set to be closed for more than two weeks for asphalt repair. The road will be closed from 66th to 70th Streets from Wednesday until Aug. 12. City officials say people will still be able to access...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SCENE VIDEO: Car lands upside down in creek in south Lincoln

It’s been nearly a week since Benjamin Case was murdered on his boat at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln. His daughter, Payton Case, said she never saw this coming. A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t want anyone else to fall for the scam she experienced.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Filming notice for downtown Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - A portion of Central Avenue is barricaded off this morning for filming of the movie Snack Shack. A filming notice posted downtown says cars representing the 1991 time frame will be parked downtown. Downtown customers and employees are asked to park modern cars away from side streets,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Benson Park near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Saturday afternoon after a man jumped into the lake there and didn’t resurface. Authorities were called to the area at 2:48 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told Omaha Police and Fire departments that...
OMAHA, NE
Weather
Environment
1011now.com

United adds new flights for Husker away game this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - United Airlines is adding more flights to help college football fans travel this upcoming season. United Airlines is adding direct flights from Lincoln to Detroit, Michigan ahead of Nebraska playing at Michigan on Nov. 12, as well as flying bigger planes from Lincoln to Iowa ahead of the Huskers playing Iowa on Nov. 25.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews rescued three people after their vehicle landed upside down in a ravine in south Lincoln. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said they responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive on Monday around 2:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Union Pacific to spend $1B to upgrade 600 older locomotives

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient. The move will accelerate the pace of upgrades UP already planned to make and help the railroad cut roughly 210,000 tons of carbon emissions each year which is the equivalent of taking 45,000 cars off the road.
UNION, NE
1011now.com

BBB warns of money transfer app scams

LINCOLN, NE

