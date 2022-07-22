State’s Cradle-to-Career Data System Touted as Model

As state and local governments have realized the vulnerability of their power utilities to natural disasters, climate change and even cyber attacks, many of them have been exploring the use of microgrids for resilient operations. Defined by the U.S. Department of Energy as localized power grids that can disconnect from traditional grids to operate autonomously, microgrids have seen investments across the U.S. this year from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, to Humboldt County, Calif., and prominently from the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA), which launched three initiatives in February to increase their deployment. The latest beneficiary of MEA’s program is Frostburg State University, which received a $750,000 grant from the administration to install a new clean energy microgrid to protect its campus from disruptions and power a local emergency shelter.

FROSTBURG, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO