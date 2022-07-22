Static: Shadows of Dakota limited series debuts in October

Milestone Media's flagship hero, Static AKA Virgil Hawkins, is going on another adventure this fall.

During Friday's Jim Lee and Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and DC chief creative officer Lee announced Static: Shadows of Dakota, a six-issue limited series sequel to Static: Season One by returning creative team Vita Ayala and Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 (Image credit: DC)

In Season One, Static and his friends successfully stopped black market prison operations in Dakota.

Now, in Shadows of Dakota, a new threat presents itself as the mysterious Ebon goes on an underworld killing spree as he tries to find his brother. Violence is around every corner, and innocent people are getting hurt… so how is Shadow going to tackle all these fronts at once?

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 features cover art by Draper-Ivey, Chase Conley, Olivier Coipel, and Dan Hipp. Check out covers, character designs, and some interior art below.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 will be available October 4. You can also meet a young Virgil Hawkins in the original graphic novel Static: Up All Night , which debuts summer 2023.

