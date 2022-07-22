Static: Shadows of Dakota limited series debuts in October
Milestone Media's flagship hero, Static AKA Virgil Hawkins, is going on another adventure this fall.
During Friday's Jim Lee and Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and DC chief creative officer Lee announced Static: Shadows of Dakota, a six-issue limited series sequel to Static: Season One by returning creative team Vita Ayala and Nikolas Draper-Ivey.
In Season One, Static and his friends successfully stopped black market prison operations in Dakota.
Now, in Shadows of Dakota, a new threat presents itself as the mysterious Ebon goes on an underworld killing spree as he tries to find his brother. Violence is around every corner, and innocent people are getting hurt… so how is Shadow going to tackle all these fronts at once?
Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 features cover art by Draper-Ivey, Chase Conley, Olivier Coipel, and Dan Hipp. Check out covers, character designs, and some interior art below.Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7
Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 will be available October 4. You can also meet a young Virgil Hawkins in the original graphic novel Static: Up All Night , which debuts summer 2023.
Don't miss the best DC Comics stories ever published.
More DC news from SDCC 2022
- DC shows off Riddler: Year One and Static: Up All Night art as EIC Marie Javins receives Inkpot Award
- Batman and Spawn reunite for a December one-shot
- DC announces 5 new Gotham-based titles and shows off new art
- GCPD: The Blue Wall limited series challenges Renee Montoya to reform Gotham's police
- New Batman Incorporated ongoing asks Ghost-Maker to solve a murder
- Joker becomes the Man Who Stopped Laughing in new ongoing this fall
- Batman villain Punchline tries to take the criminal crown in Gotham Game limited series this fall
- Gotham Knights prequel follows Batman's last case before his death
- Surprise! Dark Crisis's real title is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths
- The Human Target returns in September and raises the stakes for Lex Luthor's bodyguard
- DC reveals more Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler #1 covers at SDCC
- Gotham City: Year One reveals how the city became riddled with crime
- New Jim Lee art may show off Michael Keaton's new Batsuit
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0