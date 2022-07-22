ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Static: Shadows of Dakota limited series debuts in October

By Samantha Puc
 4 days ago

Milestone Media's flagship hero, Static AKA Virgil Hawkins, is going on another adventure this fall.

During Friday's Jim Lee and Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and DC chief creative officer Lee announced Static: Shadows of Dakota, a six-issue limited series sequel to Static: Season One by returning creative team Vita Ayala and Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4PJ6_0gpa3Aju00

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 (Image credit: DC)

In Season One, Static and his friends successfully stopped black market prison operations in Dakota.

Now, in Shadows of Dakota, a new threat presents itself as the mysterious Ebon goes on an underworld killing spree as he tries to find his brother. Violence is around every corner, and innocent people are getting hurt… so how is Shadow going to tackle all these fronts at once?

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 features cover art by Draper-Ivey, Chase Conley, Olivier Coipel, and Dan Hipp. Check out covers, character designs, and some interior art below.

Image 1 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXcww_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JK6hx_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRu5P_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: Static: Shadows of Dakota #1)
Image 4 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikAbP_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3e0O_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nZ9B_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6AoD_0gpa3Aju00

(Image credit: DC)

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 will be available October 4. You can also meet a young Virgil Hawkins in the original graphic novel Static: Up All Night , which debuts summer 2023.

Don't miss the best DC Comics stories ever published.

The Sandman: Morpheus wears the Helmet of Dreams in exclusive new image from Netflix show

Exclusive: Total Film spoke to Neil Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg about The Sandman. In The Sandman comics, a library of impossible books is guarded by a librarian named Lucien. Over 30-plus years, author Neil Gaiman (American Gods, Good Omens) played Lucien to his own title, pitching script ideas to bewildered studios while batting off poor attempts to adapt the comic. "I really have thrown myself in front of a truck so many times over 30 years," Gaiman tells Total Film in the new issue (opens in new tab), featuring Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the cover.
