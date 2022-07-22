ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC shows off Riddler: Year One and Static: Up All Night art as EIC Marie Javins receives Inkpot Award

By Samantha Puc
 4 days ago

During its Jim Lee and Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, DC revealed a new Static limited series , a Batman/Spawn one-shot , and a Milestone Media HBO Max documentary. The publisher also showed off art from the first Static graphic novel for young adults , as well as from the upcoming Riddler Black Label series.

DC editor in chief Marie Javins was also presented with the prestigious Inkpot Award for her contributions to the comics industry.

Previously announced in March, actor Paul Dano is writing a six-issue DC Black Label limited series , The Riddler: Year One. During the panel on Friday, Dano showed off series art by Stevan Subic in a first look at the upcoming comic.

The Riddler: Year One follows forensic accountant Edward Nashton as he transforms into the villainous Riddler. Issue #1 hits shelves on October 25, and you can check out a preview below.

Image 1 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZk26_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkC6B_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlClE_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nbca_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMNyO_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYj7e_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOTjM_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 8 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLlVq_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 9 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfiDQ_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)

Lee and Milestone Media co-founder Denys Cowan also revealed art from Static: Up All Night, the young adult graphic novel written by Lamar Giles and illustrated by Paris Alleyne. Debuting in summer 2023, the story takes place all in one night as young Virgil Hawkins attends a music festival to get over his recent ex – only to see said ex at the show.

Check out a preview from Static: Up All Night Below.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyYYV_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evA9a_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN58k_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFYDS_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayX0l_0gpa35PW00

(Image credit: DC)

