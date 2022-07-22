ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Man dies after hitting pole with car in Chesterfield crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AekLE_0gpa2hhy00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man injured in a Chesterfield crash on early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

A 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling south on Route 1 when it hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.

The driver was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries. On Wednesday, he died from his injuries.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Police continue to investigate 1995 Rockwood Park murder

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue to investigate a murder that happened at Rockwood Park in 1995. Chesterfield police were called on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 26, 1995, about an unresponsive man on the road at Rockwood Park. At the scene, officers determined the man had been shot. Manuel...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia firefighter allegedly run over by drunk driver following car crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hurt Volunteer Fire Department member was allegedly run over by a drunk driver following a crash, according to the department. A Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, Thomas Page, and his daughter were reportedly involved in a car collision in Williamsburg during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23. According to a post from the town of Hurt’s Facebook page, it was a drunk driver who allegedly hit them.
HURT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Traffic Accident#P3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy