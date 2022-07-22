Man dies after hitting pole with car in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man injured in a Chesterfield crash on early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

A 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling south on Route 1 when it hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.

The driver was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries. On Wednesday, he died from his injuries.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.