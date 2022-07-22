ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gun shows banned on state property under California law signed by Gov. Newsom

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16reJu_0gpa2LU600

California is now the first state to ban gun shows on state property.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed new legislation banning the sale of firearms and ammunition on property owned and operated by the state.

The legislation builds on a law signed last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

Gun shows can still be held in other venues, but supporters of the new law say it will help keep communities safer.

Also on Thursday, Newsom signed seven other gun laws among numerous measures adding to California's already strict regulations.

Newsom details new California gun laws, including 1 modeled after Texas abortion law

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Santa Monica on Friday after signing a major bill about illegal guns and the efforts to toughen the state's gun safety laws.

They encourage the safe storage of firearms and limit gun making including with a 3D printer.

Others boost inspections of gun dealers, limit dealer fees, and add child and elder abuse to the list of crimes that block gun ownership.

On Friday, California punched back against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as the governor signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit.

He acted one month after conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to abortion and undermined gun control laws in states including California.

The governor recently signed another bill patterned after a New York law that empowers anyone who suffered harm to sue gun makers or dealers who fail to follow precautions under a "firearm industry standard of conduct."

He further criticized the high court and conservative Republicans in a video message after he signed two earlier gun bills into law, one also addressing ghost guns and the other barring marketing firearms to minors.

Comments / 159

Thomas Costanzo
4d ago

this i wrong when in the United States does a Governor become a dictator. this has to stop guns gas lawn mowers blowers motorcycles cars and so on And he wants to run for president he needs to run out of the country

Reply(3)
82
jim foster
4d ago

newsom wants no gun sales in California to control the people. next thing he's going to do is put a ban on ammunition and you won't be able to buy it. you cannot strip the people from not being able to own firearms to protect themselves when you allow criminals to carry firearms

Reply(2)
39
Bob Fortini
4d ago

It's state property they can do what they want. There are so many other venues the shows can use. Besides why give the State the money

Reply(28)
62
Related
Robert J Hansen

Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue those who distribute illegal guns

Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office) Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue those who distribute illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns on Friday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Newsom calls for more aggressive climate action

As the largest wildfire of the year rages across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is doubling down on an aggressive strategy to combat climate change — one that also appears to involve boosting his national profile. Newsom on Saturday proclaimed a state of emergency in Mariposa County due to the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California becomes the first state to ban gun shows on state property, builds on Orange County Fairgrounds ban

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Reason.com

Brickbat: From Maine to Mexico, But Not California

Last year, the Petaluma, California, city council banned the construction of new gas stations. Four other California cities have followed suit, and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Koretz wants that city to be next. He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed banning the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. "Given Gov. Newsom's timeline to end the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, gas stations are a dying business," Koretz said.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Audit: California too slow to fix contaminated water systems

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The water that comes out of the tap for more than 900,000 Californians is unsafe to drink and the state isn't acting fast enough to help clean it up, state auditors said in a report released Tuesday. Thousands of water systems supply the state's 39...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#California Law#State Property#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#U S Supreme Court
KTLA

How California cannabis shops operate despite a federal ban

California’s pot shops operate legally under state law – but cannabis remains illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act. A balance that makes operating a marijuana-based business tricky in the Golden State. Federal law states that anyone who grows, possesses, uses, sells, transports or distributes cannabis can be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

'Endanger the public': Gov. Newsom pushes back after federal judge halts clearing of large homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is voicing concern for public safety after a judge halted efforts to clear a Bay Area homeless encampment. On Friday, Judge William Orrick temporarily prohibited the California Department of Transportation from clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland, encouraging the large 200-person occupied encampment to stay in place until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is put in place.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

California public school enrollment dips as families move out or choose to home-school

California’s K-12 enrollment decline of more than 270,000 students since the pandemic began is largely attributable to people leaving the state, not enrolling children in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or deciding to home-school their children but failing to file the paperwork to account for them, the head of the state’s largest school district and other experts said Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy