ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Police Department partakes in autism safety training

By WTXL Staff reports
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department is dedicated to getting well rounded training through their recent autism safety training course.

It helps them understand autism and learn ways to approach someone on the spectrum.

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney says this will help officers, "better handle situations, serve someone in need, and provide tools to make law enforcement better."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 44 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College's Valdosta campus, on Tuesday afternoon was determined to be unfounded. The Lowndes County 911 Center received the call at 12:30 p.m. according to the college. Lowndes County Sheriffs Deputies were immediately dispatched to the campus. Authorities cleared the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Youth event in Gadsden County to encourage youth

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Reminding students of the importance of school. That's the mission behind the Gadsden County Celebrate our youth event. The event is designed to also show students that they have support within their community. Pastor Jimmy Salters is one of the event organizers. He says...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomasville, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD to host 'National Night Out', family-friendly event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is inviting community members to come out to Cascades Park on August 2, in celebration of the annual "National Night Out" community event. According to TPD, "National Night Out" is an annual community-oriented initiative to strengthen citizens' relationships with local law enforcement.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Training#Police Departments
wfxl.com

Escaped Berrien County inmate captured

An inmate at the Berrien County Sheriff's Office escaped from custody Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Department. In a Facebook post, the BCSO wrote that James Michael Fountain was on Inmate At Work Detail in Nashville when he escaped. The Sheriff's Office captured Fountain within six hours. Sheriff...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WCTV

FDOH reports bacterial contamination in Withlacoochee River

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is alerting the public about elevated bacteria levels in the Withlacoochee River, which flows into the Suwannee River. The fecal bacteria present in the Withlacoochee, which is south of Valdosta, Georgia, may result in potential exposure to people in Madison, Hamilton...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

City of Tallahassee to use $1 million to address gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Money that supports at-risk youth, organizations say, is one place to start when it comes to addressing gun violence in Tallahassee. The Life Center in Tallahassee is an incubator for non-profits in the social services sector. They said leaders need to take a look at the big picture when it comes to the cost of violence in our city.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
WTXL ABC 27 News

Man shot at Palace Saloon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Officer injured in shooting now identified

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are now identifying the officer who was shot Saturday while responding to a neighborhood dispute. The suspect shot the officer several times before law enforcement shot and killed him. During his time as chief, Sneads Police Chief, Michael Miller, said this is the first time he’s had an officer-involved shooting […]
SNEADS, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder

VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy