Thomasville Police Department partakes in autism safety training

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department is dedicated to getting well rounded training through their recent autism safety training course.

It helps them understand autism and learn ways to approach someone on the spectrum.

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney says this will help officers, "better handle situations, serve someone in need, and provide tools to make law enforcement better."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 44 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism.