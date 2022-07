The Culture Cypher Radio host rounds up the best stuff he heard, saw, and experienced this month. Attia Taylor’s Space Ghost release show at Johnny Brenda’s. On July 7th, I got to pop out to Johnny Brenda’s for the release party for Attia Taylor’s debut album, Space Ghost. The show opened with a lovely set by Taylor’s Strange Parts bandmates, Corey Carris Duncan on vocals and guitar and Chris Acree on drums. Corey’s tunes were sweet and dreamy and Emily Carris Duncan joined the set for an adorable song about the joys of smoking weed. When Taylor took the stage playing organ and singing beautifully, Space Ghost’s songs came alive, bursting with color and rooted in a very real tenderness.

