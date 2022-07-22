ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MN

MN man gets 30-plus years in prison for killing grandmother

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

A Farmington (MN) man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother because he was...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

 

KNOX News Radio

Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years for his role in a murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed. Eighteen-year-old Mekhi Speed was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the January death of 38-year-old Otis Elder. Speed was 17 at the time of Elder’s killing. The investigation led police to a Minneapolis apartment on Feb. 2, where an officer shot and killed Locke. Prosecutors ruled in April that police were justified in shooting Locke, who was on a couch and displayed a gun as he emerged from under a blanket when police burst in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

