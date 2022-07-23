Fire chief: 5 people, including 2 kids, hospitalized in Kings Point boat explosion

Five people, including two children, were hospitalized with minor injuries following a boat explosion in Kings Point Friday, according to the Great Neck Fire Company chief.

Chief John Purcell said a boat exploded at Steppingstone Park.

He said the family of five was dropped off by a water taxi, started up their own 22-foot boat that then exploded.

"The boat did have a violent explosion. Three of the occupants were thrown overboard and the two jumped overboard," Purcell said.

The boat is now at the bottom of the harbor.

The driver of the water taxi turned around and picked up four of the five family members.

Purcell said the daughter of one of the people on the boat who was on a Jet Ski grabbed the fifth member of the family and brought them to safety.

Three adults were transported to North Shore University Hospital, and two children were transported to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Purcell said a 5-year-old boy suffered the worst injuries to his leg and arm.

"Possible broken arm and broken leg," he said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Purcell said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but it could have been some sort of malfunction.