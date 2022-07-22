ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken acquire forward Oliver Bjorkstrand from Blue Jackets

 4 days ago
The Seattle Kraken traded two draft picks to the Columbus Blue Jackets to land forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Friday.

Columbus received Seattle’s third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Bjorkstrand has spent his seven-year NHL career entirely with the Blue Jackets, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. The 27-year-old right winger has 111 goals and 123 assists (234 points) across 382 career games.

In 80 games in 2021-22, Bjorkstrand set career highs of 28 goals and 57 points, while matching his career best of 29 assists.

The Blue Jackets parted ways with Bjorkstrand after locking up restricted free agent forward Patrik Laine on a four-year, $34.8 million deal earlier Friday. Columbus also made the most notable splash of the free agency period by signing forward Johnny Gaudreau.

