Lowcountry running club determined to save Danny Jones Park track

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Park Circle Pacers running club recently found out that the track at Danny Jones Park will be demolished later this year. Now, they’re doing everything in their power to save the park.

“I was shocked when I first heard the news about them tearing down the track,” North Charleston resident Michelle Huntley said.

Many Lowcountry runners are surprised to learn North Charleston has plans to get rid of the track at Danny Jones Park.

“We reached out to the city,” Virginia Clauser, founder of the Park Circle Pacers, said, “the recreation department specifically, to see what we could find out about the plans for the track. We found out that currently, there are no plans for a track at all in the redesign.”

The Park Circle Pacers are fighting to preserve the track because it serves many people across the Tri-County area.

“There are runners from all over the community that come to use this track since it’s the only public track,” Park Circle Pacers vice president Dennis Long said. “There are people from Summerville, Goose Creek, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant.”

Neighbors who live in the area say they’re devastated as well.

“This is where I come to exercise,” Ericka Lowry said. “So, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Clauser says the track provides a safe environment for runners.

“There’s no cracks,” she said, “there’s no dogs running off leash, there’s no trees down. It’s well-lit and it’s public. So, it brings an element of safety.”

The running club started a petition that has now received more than 1000 signatures.

“We were told that the plans were not yet final,” Clauser said, “and so that being said, we started to raise awareness hoping that we could bring light to this issue.”

The club will also host a rally at the track next Tuesday.

“We’ve invited pretty much every runner in the community to come out and show support for our cause of saving the track,” Long said.

A link to sign the “Save the Track” petition can be found here .

