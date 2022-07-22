ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers release TE Eli Wolf

Packers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have released TE Eli Wolf....

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Packers.com

Mark Murphy 'confident' Packers will host NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027

GREEN BAY – Green Bay may be close to finally landing the NFL Draft. Speaking after the annual Packers Shareholders meeting on Monday, President/CEO Mark Murphy expressed optimism the team and city could host the draft in either 2025 or 2027. The Packers did not apply for the 2026...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Everywhere to host free pep rallies for fans at away games this season

Fans are invited to bring the spirit of the Packers to three games on the road this season with Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for Tampa, London and Washington, D.C. The pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement for each game, with a host at each rally greeting fans and offering interactive Packers-themed contests, prizes and giveaway items. The rallies held the day before each game will also feature appearances by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and various Packers alumni to provide their thoughts on the next day's game.
WASHINGTON, DC
Packers.com

Inbox: The NFL is the ultimate proving ground

I'm glad Aaron Rodgers showed up imitating Nicolas Cage in "Con Air." If he had chosen Cage's "Leaving Las Vegas" look, the internet would have broken. It sustained significant damage regardless. Chad from Town of Middleton, WI. I've been thoroughly enjoying the Countdown to Camp series. After reading the article...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: This is the time of year competitors live for

Wes, sorry to hear you were discombobulated. But I'm glad to hear you were able to recombobulate and now, hopefully, are ultracombobulated for training camp. I wouldn't say I was discombobulated then or recombobulated now. I'm just feel combobulated, which must mean it's almost time for training camp. Jason from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Countdown to Camp: Packers' top nickel group in secondary stands out

GREEN BAY – Nickel is the new base when it comes to NFL defenses, meaning five defensive backs are on the field far more often than not these days. The Packers enter 2022 knowing exactly who those five are going to be, barring injury – cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, plus safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers kick off training camp Wednesday

GREEN BAY – The Packers' 2022 training camp kicks off Wednesday with the first of 12 practices open to the public. The opening workout is slated for 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field. The first three open practices this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday will begin at 10:30 a.m., the anticipated time for the rest of the daytime practices during camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Training camp practice begins in Green Bay

The Packers will hold their first practice of the 2022 training camp on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. 2022 marks Green Bay's 77th training camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under Curly Lambeau. It will be the 14th summer that Green Bay will practice at Nitschke Field, just a...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Te Eli Wolf#The Green Bay Packers
Packers.com

Packers announce roster moves on eve of first public training-camp practice

The Green Bay Packers have signed C Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn, and released DL Hauati Pututau (how-ott-ee poo-too-tao), S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Clary (6-4, 299), a rookie out of the University of Arkansas, spent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: No gimmicks. Just 'Greatness.'

Welcome back Weston. I hope you and your family are well. If you worked on some stories while away, I will be looking forward to reading them. Only one. I had the privilege of speaking with LeRoy Butler again on Friday. We'll have a not-so-secret story running on the soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer next week. Otherwise, I was in total rest-and-recombobulation mode.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers sign S Dallin Leavitt

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Dallin Leavitt. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday. Leavitt (5-10, 195), a fourth-year player out of Utah State, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After spending most of his rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster for the final two games. From 2018-21, Leavitt played in 42 games with one start for Oakland/Las Vegas, registering 32 tackles (16 solo), four passes defensed and a fumble recovery on defense while totaling 24 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. He also appeared in a postseason contest for the Raiders, recording two tackles (one solo) on defense. Last season, Leavitt made his first career start on defense and led the Raiders with a career-high 12 tackles on special teams. He will wear No. 6 for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy