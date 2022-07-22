Packers release TE Eli Wolf

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Dallin Leavitt. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday. Leavitt (5-10, 195), a fourth-year player out of Utah State, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After spending most of his rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster for the final two games. From 2018-21, Leavitt played in 42 games with one start for Oakland/Las Vegas, registering 32 tackles (16 solo), four passes defensed and a fumble recovery on defense while totaling 24 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. He also appeared in a postseason contest for the Raiders, recording two tackles (one solo) on defense. Last season, Leavitt made his first career start on defense and led the Raiders with a career-high 12 tackles on special teams. He will wear No. 6 for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO