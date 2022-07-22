Main Street Morgantown under new supervision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since Main Street Morgantown’s former Executive Director, Barbara Watkins, stepped down last week, a new group will step in and manage it for the interim.

On Wednesday, the group’s board approved Morgantown Area Partnership to oversee Main Street Morgantown’s events and programs over the next three months. Morgantown Area Partnership ensures there won’t be too much of a noticeable difference in the immediate future.

“Nothing will drop off and that’s the most important thing in the short term is to keep the Main Street program operating and fully effective, and that gives the board an opportunity how they want to move forward and what’s the best thing for Main Street Morgantown moving forward,” Morgantown Area Partnership CEO and President, Russell Rogerson, said.

Rogerson added that all of the events scheduled by Main Street Morgantown should continue with no hitches. Watkins led the group for nearly five years.

“Barbara served Main Street Morgantown and the downtown as a whole for more than 20 years,” Main Street Morgantown chairman AJ Hammond said in a press release. “Her knowledge of Main Street America’s offerings will forever make downtown Morgantown a better place to visit, work and live.”

