Erie, PA

AmeriMasala Festival to take over downtown Erie

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

The AmeriMasala celebration returns to downtown Erie this Saturday.

AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. Starting at noon, a parade will travel from 3rd and State Streets with drums and music.

The parade will travel to Perry Square where there will be cultural activities as well as food trucks serving a variety of ethnic dishes.

The festival coordinator says he’s excited for the community to gather and celebrate this weekend.

“We need conscious examples such as AmeriMasla to remind each other of our humanity. That’s what this festival is about,” said Lynn Johnson, festival coordinator, AmeriMasala. “It’s just a whole celebration of what America’s about.”

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. in Perry Square and will run until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

