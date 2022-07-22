Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney Hails Bannon Conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) —Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The...
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point.
Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume hasn’t been shy when it comes to criticizing the January 6 committee, regularly saying it’s a "partisan" group that had all of its members selected by Democrats. "I’ve covered Washington for more than 50 years, including 11 years covering Congress specifically....
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) A Colorado election clerk who was indicted on 10 criminal counts has said that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., "encouraged" her to commit the alleged crimes.
A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows half of the Republican voters prefer an alternative to Donald Trump as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Trump is already on the campaign trail despite having yet to officially announce his run. July 13, 2022.
Adam Schiff in a new book said "there are two hundred Elise Stefaniks" in the House GOP caucus. In "Thank You for Your Servitude," Mark Leibovich detailed Trump's influence over the party. Schiff said the recent paths taken by Liz Cheney and Elise Stefanik reveal a lot about the GOP.
During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
Liz Cheney didn't come right out and say she expects to lose her primary next month. But in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday, it was pretty easy to read between the lines of the Wyoming Republican's answers.
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […]
Debating her Trump-backed challenger last night, Rep. Liz Cheney called her opponent “beholden” to the former president. Politico White House reporter and NBC News Political Contributor Eugene Daniels, “Symone” host Symone Sanders and Republican strategist Sara Fagen analyze Cheney’s political message.July 1, 2022.
A new Casper Star-Tribune poll shows Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican leader on the Jan. 6 committee, far behind her challenger, Harriet Hageman, in the House GOP primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Hageman had the backing of 52 percent of participants, to Cheney's 30 percent. The poll, conducted for the Star-Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, is the first independent, in-state poll on the race. It was taken from July 7 to July 11, just after the start of early voting. There's no way for Cheney supporters to sugarcoat the results, according to Brad Coker, Mason-Dixon managing director. "The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat," said Coker. "That's a foregone conclusion."
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus. Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.
The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
