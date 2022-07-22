ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney Hails Bannon Conviction

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) —Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The...

Grace Harris
4d ago

Amen. It can't happen soon enough. Who are the 10 ppl that said she should stay in the race? Her Dad and his bought and paid for, Old Guard? Maybe it's the Bush crime family, NWO hacks...

Gail Parsons
4d ago

Quit saying she’s from Wyoming. She’s an embarrassment to us & we’ll be voting her out in August.

Gail Parsons
3d ago

Nope. I want someone who was born & raised in Wyoming & knows our needs & concerns. Hageman has spent more than 25 yrs as a water, property rights & constitutional attorney successfully defending Wyoming farmers, ranchers, small business owners & property owners against federal government abuse & overreach. She’s for putting America first, stopping the radical Biden agenda, protecting the 2nd amendment,defending our energy industries, agriculture & small businesses, securing our border, standing up for election integrity. Liz is too busy with her vendetta to apply herself to these issues.

Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
CNN

Liz Cheney is already looking beyond 2022

Liz Cheney didn't come right out and say she expects to lose her primary next month. But in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday, it was pretty easy to read between the lines of the Wyoming Republican's answers.
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Week

Is Liz Cheney finished?

A new Casper Star-Tribune poll shows Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican leader on the Jan. 6 committee, far behind her challenger, Harriet Hageman, in the House GOP primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Hageman had the backing of 52 percent of participants, to Cheney's 30 percent. The poll, conducted for the Star-Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, is the first independent, in-state poll on the race. It was taken from July 7 to July 11, just after the start of early voting. There's no way for Cheney supporters to sugarcoat the results, according to Brad Coker, Mason-Dixon managing director. "The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat," said Coker. "That's a foregone conclusion."
WashingtonExaminer

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik digs at colleague Liz Cheney in touting fundraising haul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus. Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

