Wake County, NC

Wake schools need hundreds of bus drivers to start school

WRAL
 4 days ago

WRAL

DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions. Afterschool staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to find...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person stabbed off Six Forks Road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lynn Road. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a home along Killington Drive before 10:30 p.m. Police said one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County will have a new sheriff in November

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Democrat Willie Rowe has defeated incumbent Gerald Baker to secure the party's nomination in the race for Wake County sheriff. Reporter: Adam Owens. Reporter: Aaron...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children. An employee fired last week from Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids faces misdemeanor...
WAKE FOREST, NC
The News & Observer

‘Sad day for Raleigh?’ Fire chief says all calls answered despite staff shortage

No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Former Wake County sheriff’s candidate to protest DA race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fire destroys empty Durham home

Durham, N.C. — An overnight house fire destroyed an unoccupied Durham home. Firefighters with the Durham Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a home in the 100 block of Sherron Road after midnight. The single-story home was overcome with smoke and flames when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the house...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Police Cite 4 Store Clerks

SELMA – Selma Police cited four store clerks July 20 after conducting an undercover alcohol campaign. Selma Police went to 21 different stores and sent a minor into each business to see if they could purchase alcohol. They were denied purchase at 17 businesses. However, four sold to the minor.
SELMA, NC

