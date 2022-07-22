Wake schools need hundreds of bus drivers to start school

Durham, N.C. — A Durham mother said she's concerned after her child’s school couldn’t find him for about an hour after dismissal. Kalika Moore is the mother of a second grader at Pearstontown Elementary. Not only is her son not supposed to ride the bus, but last...
After three decades of explosive growth, Apex is joining other large Triangle municipalities in offering its own bus service. GoApex Route 1 begins Saturday with a single 19-passenger bus that will run hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week, except major holidays. Route 1 was designed...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions. Afterschool staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to find...
Raleigh, N.C. — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Lynn Road. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a home along Killington Drive before 10:30 p.m. Police said one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Democrat Willie Rowe has defeated incumbent Gerald Baker to secure the party's nomination in the race for Wake County sheriff. Reporter: Adam Owens. Reporter: Aaron...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Video shows daycare worker kicking baby, being rough with children. An employee fired last week from Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids faces misdemeanor...
No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County is closing its four solid waste and recycling convenience sites for staff development, officials said in a release. The closures will take place on Friday, July 29. According to officials, the Bahama, Rougemont, and Redwood Sites will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday,...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A head-on collision in Raleigh Monday night sent one man to a nearby hospital, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed just before 9 p.m. A gold pick-up truck went over the center line at an angle and collided with a black...
Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson and his staff resigned citing a 'hostile" workplace caused by new Black woman town manager Justine Jones.
The post Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager? appeared first on NewsOne.
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
Raleigh, N.C. — Ring doorbell video appears to show a road rage incident between two drivers continuing at a Raleigh apartment complex. The doorbell video shows what appears to be a work truck driving into a spot. A sedan then also pulls into the apartment complex and attempts to block the truck in.
Wilson, N.C. — Lake Wilson has essentially disappeared due to drought conditions, according to the City of Wilson. The city's drinking water comes from another source and is not affected. But, the conditions are starting to affect nearby wildlife. Wilson officials said Wilson County is "nearly divided between abnormally...
DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say they closed a highway in both directions Sunday morning after a crash brought down power lines and a power pole in Durham County. At about 4:20 a.m., troopers say someone drove a pickup truck into a...
Durham, N.C. — An overnight house fire destroyed an unoccupied Durham home. Firefighters with the Durham Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a home in the 100 block of Sherron Road after midnight. The single-story home was overcome with smoke and flames when crews arrived. Firefighters searched the house...
SELMA – Selma Police cited four store clerks July 20 after conducting an undercover alcohol campaign. Selma Police went to 21 different stores and sent a minor into each business to see if they could purchase alcohol. They were denied purchase at 17 businesses. However, four sold to the minor.
Comments / 2