Deputies charge man following crime spree in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County said a call about a suspicious vehicle led to a chase and a home break-in.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Bearwallow Mountain Road Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle causing damage to private property.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a short chase began. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended when the driver stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods nearby.

During their search for the driver, deputies received a call from a nearby resident that someone matching the driver’s description had broken into her home.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived at the home to find the suspect attempting to steal a vehicle in the driveway.

Investigators said the occupants of the home locked themselves in a bedroom during the break-in.

The suspect, 33-year-old Corey Aaron Leach, was arrested after a brief struggle, according to deputies.

Leach faced numerous charges including kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Leach is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $255,500 bond.

