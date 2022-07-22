ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Deputies charge man following crime spree in Henderson Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County said a call about a suspicious vehicle led to a chase and a home break-in.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Bearwallow Mountain Road Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle causing damage to private property.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a short chase began. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended when the driver stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods nearby.

During their search for the driver, deputies received a call from a nearby resident that someone matching the driver’s description had broken into her home.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived at the home to find the suspect attempting to steal a vehicle in the driveway.

Investigators said the occupants of the home locked themselves in a bedroom during the break-in.

The suspect, 33-year-old Corey Aaron Leach, was arrested after a brief struggle, according to deputies.

Leach faced numerous charges including kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Leach is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $255,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

