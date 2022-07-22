ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant Round Up: the next steps

By Erin Hunter
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Tx — After two years of delay due to COVID city marshals are letting us know that warrant round-up is officially back

“It usually takes place in February or March and is a statewide warrant round-up, but because of COVID and our manpower, we didn’t participate earlier this year. Prior to that because of COVID, the state didn’t participate in the warrant round-up either,” said City Marshal John Gonzales.

Now time is up! The city gave citizens with warrants an opportunity in the month of July to clear their warrants before the official list is made available to the public.

“The list will be published on the city’s website, there will be a link and if they hit that link there will be a list of names of people who are in warrants,” said Gonzales.

Under Texas law, people who appear before a judge and make a good faith effort to resolve outstanding warrants are not subject to arrest . Marshal Gonzales tells us there are plenty of options if you do.

“If you walk in through the front door, we recall the warrants so you know your options. It’s a lot easier to be put on time payments, we have a work program. There are just a lot more options if you come in and take care of them yourself,” said Gonzales.

Now all class C warrants must be disposed of in person at the municipal court and if not those who have warrants are subject to arrest at anytime or place including your home or place of employment.

“You’re subject to arrest all the time even without Warrant Round Up being a thing but after the publication were going to be out working extra hours to kind of play catch up,” added Gonzales. “Over the past 5 years we’ve issued 13,000 warrants and the equates to about 4,000 people. Once we start the round-up, everyone we come in contact with warrants, will go to jail until they speak with a judge.”

The list will go public on the morning of Monday July 25th, 2022 and will be updated monthly to remove names each time.

