1 Dead, 1 Injured in Accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive,...

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
Chicago firefighter, woman injured in Uptown fire

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter and a woman were injured in a fire in Uptown Saturday morning. The fire occurred at 1334 W. Winnemac. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire has been struck out. Both the firefighter and the woman were transported to area hospitals. No additional information...
Man shot while driving crashes into pole in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday. After he was shot the man crashed the SUV hew as driving into a pole. According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was driving near Roosevelt and Kostner around 6 p.m. when someone shot him. Extensive damage to the front of the SUV and a bullet hole in the driver's side window were visible. The victim was struck in the head and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 
Crash on I-94 in Northwestern Indiana Injures State Trooper

A state trooper investigating an incident on a northwestern Indiana freeway was injured when a passing car struck a firetruck and another vehicle. The trooper was standing on eastbound Interstate 94 in Hammond about 2 a.m. Saturday when a speeding Dodge Charger struck the firetruck and a Subaru, state police said.
4-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in Dolton crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 9-year-old girl is injured after the two were ejected from their vehicle in a two-car crash in Dolton, Illinois. Dolton Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the first vehicle lost control and struck the vehicle the children were in. The two girls were ejected from the vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died, and the 9-year-old remained hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries. Police said "alcohol is a factor in unit 1's driver." An investigation is underway and "charges will be considered," according to police. 
Man, 25, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Monday in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old was driving northbound after midnight in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a silver SUV started shooting, police said. He was shot in the hand...
Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
14-year-old drowns at Happy Acres Kampground in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Sunday day after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground. Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.
Police investigate murder of Chicago man in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lake Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lake Street and Lombard Avenue. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to police.
Police find 2 men shot in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were found shot in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 800 block of North Latrobe, and discovered the men on the ground. A 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder...
2 women wanted in beating, robbery on CTA Red Line train in Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking two women wanted in connection with a robbery earlier this month on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. About 3 a.m. on July 5, a 33-year-old woman was approached while she was on a CTA Red Line train in the 100 block of North State Street, by two women who punched her and took her belongings, Chicago police said.
3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
Oak Park police investigating shooting death of Chicago resident

Oak Park police are investigating the homicide of 41-year-old Chicago resident Terrance Roebuck, who was found unresponsive in the 100 block of Lake Street Saturday night. This is the second gun-related homicide in Oak Park this summer. “Any instance where gun violence results in the senseless loss of life is...
Man gets probation for allegedly trying to push a woman into the path of a CTA train

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw.
