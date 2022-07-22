ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injuried another (Longwood Police Department)

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say.

The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.

LPD said Bravo-Torres has been arrested and is in critical condition at the hospital. According to WFTV, it is believed that he injured himself.

LPD told WFTV that Bravo-Torres also injured his 12-year-old daughter, who ran a mile to a McDonald’s to get help after the attack.

According to LPD, the 12-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The mother was not home at the time of the incident, according to WFTV.

The possible motive behind the attack has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

