We Are the 22 Hosts Chamber Coffee

Where in Texarkana can you get great pizza, wings, and fantastic beer and wine, with a colorful funky retro vibe?. Lost Pizza Co. that's where! Texarkana's hippest new pizza joint is now open at 4206 Gibson Lane in the former U.S. Pizza location. Lost Pizza Co. Texarkana is owned and operated by Jenny and Patrick Wilder and they are super excited that this is the first location in Texas. With 24 locations Lost Pizza Co. continues to grow and expand across the U.S. serving up some of the most delicious pizza you'll ever sink your teeth into.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO