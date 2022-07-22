ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

We Are the 22 Hosts Chamber Coffee

hopeprescott.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are the 22 hosted the Chamber Coffee in Hope Wednesday...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Club Hears Pax Program From Arnetta Bradford

The Hope Kiwanis Club heard from Arnetta Bradford on Tuesday. Bradford is the regional manager for Pax, an organization that arranges for exchange students. Bradford serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Her job is to find homes for exchange students for over 70 different countries. The students will live with the host family for a period and attend school. The youth are aged 15 to 18 and come for either a school semester or a full year. Anyone interested in learning more about the program and possibly hosting an exchange student can contact Bradford at Hebrews 11 & 1 downtown in the ground floor of the National Building.
HOPE, AR
Majic 93.3

Enjoy A Wood Fired Pizza And Help A Great Cause Thursday

The Philanthropic Educational Organization will hold a "Taste Of Italy" fundraiser at the Twisted Fork Restaurant in Texarkana. This wonderful event is scheduled for July 28th from 5 pm until 8 pm at "The Twisted Fork" restaurant located at 5522 Summerhill Road in Texarkana Texas. "Taste Of Italy" will let attendees experience some great food featuring wood-fired pizza, pasta, salad, and some beers and wines.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

21 and over: Discussions begin for "entertainment district" in downtown Magnolia

Could downtown Magnolia soon become an entertainment district? If local government discussions are any indicator, an answer from the Magnolia City Council may be here in the coming months. Appearing before the city board on Monday, Magnolia Economic Development Director Ellie Baker gave the first glimpse of how the historic...
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hope, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Hope, AR
hopeprescott.com

PES ribbon cutting Friday

PRESCOTT – The Prescott School District will be holding their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Elementary School Friday, July 29. There will be a short ceremony and ribbon cutting held at 11:30am with tours to follow until 12:30pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this celebration.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Public Works to shut down traffic on Jefferson Avenue

The repairs will begin at 7:00 am this morning and will continue through the rest of the week. The Public Works Crew will accommodate those who live on Jefferson Avenue in this section of the road. If this area is in your daily travels, it would be a good idea to find a different route for the remainder of the week.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

AHS collegiate orientation Aug. 9

TEXARKANA – The Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Student Orientation will be held on Monday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Arkansas at Texarkana Campus Center Building. The Collegiate Academy Student Orientation is for 10th and 11th grade collegiate academy students. Students will learn about UA Texarkana college processes and expectations, student services, receive their class schedules, and more.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide Intervention
hopeprescott.com

Historic Washington Hosts Red River Heritage Symposium

Historic Washington State Park held the 16th annual Red River Heritage Symposium this past weekend. The conference theme was “Communities That Bind Us Together” and topics focused on the impact of different communities and their formations in the Great Bend Region of the Red River.
WASHINGTON STATE
KSLA

Central Arkansas Development Council helping people pay high power bills

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Help is now available for Arkansas residents having problems paying their energy bills due to a hotter than normal summer. A steady flow of traffic was seen Monday morning (July 25) at the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) in Texarkana. Offices like this in 19 south Arkansas counties started a summer cooling program Monday. Leaders say they’re trying to help people survive the dog days of summer by helping low-income residents pay their electric bills.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

HPD investigating murder

HOPE – On July 25, 2022 at approximately 4am, officers of the Hope Police Department received a call in reference to shots fired into a dwelling located in the 2000 block of West Avenue E, in Hope, Arkansas. Upon arrival officers were notified that the occupants of the home...
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Maurice Henry Honored As Arkansas School Plant Manager of the Year

Maurice Henry was recognized as Arkansas School Plant Management Association’s Plant Manager of the Year 2022 at the AAEA Summer Conference in Little Rock. He is pictured with Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley. He also appears with all of the statewide Administrators of the Year in various categories.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KTLO

Camden man accused of receiving fentanyl through U.S. Postal Service

A Camden man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a felony controlled substance after 146 grams of fentanyl were shipped to a post office box in Hampton. An affidavit from the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force states that on March 2, FBI task...
CAMDEN, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana’s Coolest New Trendy Pizza Joint Now Open

Where in Texarkana can you get great pizza, wings, and fantastic beer and wine, with a colorful funky retro vibe?. Lost Pizza Co. that's where! Texarkana's hippest new pizza joint is now open at 4206 Gibson Lane in the former U.S. Pizza location. Lost Pizza Co. Texarkana is owned and operated by Jenny and Patrick Wilder and they are super excited that this is the first location in Texas. With 24 locations Lost Pizza Co. continues to grow and expand across the U.S. serving up some of the most delicious pizza you'll ever sink your teeth into.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia City Council: E-scooter vote fails (for now), 2 more food truck permits approved for Magnolia

The Magnolia City Council discussed a variety of topics on Monday and approved motions on multiple local issues. These issues included the following:. A vote to allow an electronic scooter company to operate in Magnolia died on the floor Monday after no member of the Magnolia City Council seconded a motion to move forward on on a proposed agreement.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, July 22

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987. Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Prescott Water and Light Now Taking Online Payments

WHO/WHAT: The City of Prescott recently launched a new online bill payment option for its customers. Through a partnership with doxo, residents of the City of Prescott can now make their utility payments online. They are now able to use multiple payment methods (debit card, credit card, ACH), and can make payments for free if they link their bank account with their doxo account.
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Forklift classes available

HOPE – A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Local Grocery Store Adds EBT Option To Online Ordering

Albertsons in Texarkana is adding the convenience of handling Electronic Benefits Transfer on their online ordering services. Susan Morris, the Chief Operating Officer for Albertsons had this to say about the recent changes:. “Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hulbert Flesher

Mr. Hulbert Howard Flesher, of Hope, Arkansas passed away Saturday July 22, 2022. He was born September 1, 1931, in De Ann Arkansas, to Hubert and Eve Beck Flesher. He worked at the Feed Mill at the age of sixteen and joined the United Sates Airforce where he served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars receiving numerous medals and the Bronze Star for his valor during combat in Vietnam. He served along with his two brothers Bill and Bob Flesher. He retired after 20 years of service to the Airforce and moved back to Hope, Arkansas to take care of his parents and went to work for Roberts Electric for ten years. Howard Flesher was married seventy-two years to Eva J Yates Flesher. he is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy