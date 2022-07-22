We Are the 22 Hosts Chamber Coffee

Mr. Hulbert Howard Flesher, of Hope, Arkansas passed away Saturday July 22, 2022. He was born September 1, 1931, in De Ann Arkansas, to Hubert and Eve Beck Flesher. He worked at the Feed Mill at the age of sixteen and joined the United Sates Airforce where he served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars receiving numerous medals and the Bronze Star for his valor during combat in Vietnam. He served along with his two brothers Bill and Bob Flesher. He retired after 20 years of service to the Airforce and moved back to Hope, Arkansas to take care of his parents and went to work for Roberts Electric for ten years. Howard Flesher was married seventy-two years to Eva J Yates Flesher. he is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
