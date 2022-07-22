ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Anderson: 'When we play Texas A&M everything will be addressed'

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Name, image, likeness (NIL) is still relatively young, but has already impacted collegiate athletics. Two of the nation’s prominent head football coaches, Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher, and his former mentor, Nick Saban, highlighted the offseason with their brief NIL feud.

To nobody’s surprise, the comments were a hot topic of conversation for all at SEC media days, including Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson. When asked about the offseason debacle between the two coaches, Anderson chuckled at first, but then was very stoic and said, “When we play Texas A&M everything will be addressed then.”

The Crimson Tide will take on the Aggies on Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

