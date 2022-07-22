How to Minimize and Maximize windows in Windows 11/10

PCR7 Binding is a technology that helps users encrypt hard drives on their Windows computers. It is different from the Bitlocker technology. To use Bitlocker technology, you should have Windows 11/10 Pro, Enterprise, or Education edition. Windows 11/10 Home users cannot use Bitlocker because it is not supported by Windows 11/10 Home edition. Instead, they can use PCR7 Binding technology to encrypt their drives. The PCR7 Binding technology requires some hardware specifications. If your system has these hardware specifications, you can use the PCR7 Binding technology to encrypt your drives. In this case, you will see the PCR7 Binding is not supported message in the System Information.
Comments / 0