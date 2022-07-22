ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Minimize and Maximize windows in Windows 11/10

The Windows Club
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a Windows user, you definitely know how to switch among the opened apps and how to minimize and maximize the opened windows. Almost all of us use the maximize and minimize buttons on the top right side of the apps for this purpose. Do you know there are...

www.thewindowsclub.com

The Windows Club

Can’t sign into Gmail Account? Try Google account recovery!

Gmail is one of the popular free email service providers. If you encounter the issue where you can’t sign into Gmail Account, then please read through this article for the cases and resolutions. Since the Gmail account is the same as your generic Google account, the issue could also be useful in you can’t sign into Google Account.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

How to sign in or sign out of Widgets Board in Windows 11

Widgets on Windows became massively common after Windows 11 rolled out. For those of you who are unfamiliar, Widgets are small programs or windows on your PC that display information on your screen based on your selective taste and interest. Today, we will be looking at how you can sign in or sign out of your Widget Boards in Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to move and resize a Chart in Excel

Inserting a Chart in your Excel spreadsheet is easy, but sometimes they will appear where you do not want them, and they can be too big or too small to show your data. Microsoft Excel can allow users to move charts from one spreadsheet to another or to move it up and down on the same spreadsheet. You can also size a chart by using the dragging technique. Charts are used globally by persons to display their data graphically.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to open Google Chrome command-line flags without UAC

If you want to open Google Chrome command-line flags without the User Account Control popup, you can follow this guide. It is possible to disable UAC or security warning for command-line flags in Google Chrome using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. This article explains both methods, and you can follow any of them as per your requirements.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

SEC_ERROR_OCSP_FUTURE_RESPONSE error on Firefox [Fixed]

Some users have been complaining about getting sec_error_ocsp_future_response error on their Firefox browser. This error always comes up when accessing files containing CSS files on the browser and is caused mainly when you use an outdated Firefox browser with a bug affecting your OCSP response. Also, the issue can be...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Best free vCard Creator software and online tools for PC

Here is a list of the best free vCard creator software and online tools. vCard or Virtual Contact File (VCF) is a standard contact file format to exchange contact details. A VCF file can contain information like name, website, email, phone, address, work profile, logo image, photo, social media links, and more.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Best Browser Games you can play on Twitch right now

By now, everyone should know how important Twitch is to video game streaming. As the writing of this article, it is the best at this particular task, and folks should not expect any changes in the near future. Now, there is an interesting feature of Twitch where users can play browser games and stream them to their fans. Yes, these games are not the most impressive in terms of graphics and overall quality, but many of them are simple and fun, and such things tend to matter more over graphical fidelity.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Unable to expand the folder, Client operation failed – Outlook error

While accessing the mailbox folders, expanding a shared folder, or accessing some secondary mailbox, you may encounter the “Unable to expand the folder, Client operation failed” error. Usually, error messages like “Cannot expand the folder” or “Unable to expand the folder” occur on Outlook Exchange accounts. If you see this error message in Outlook, you can try the solutions provided in this post.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Free online tools to add Watermark to Videos

In this article, we will cover some best free online tools to add watermark to videos. If you are a content creator, these free tools will be beneficial for you as you can add copyright to your videos in the form of a watermark so that no other creator can use your video. In addition to adding a watermark to your videos, you can also edit your videos for free using these tools.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Windows Club

Fix Opera Black Screen problems on Windows PC

Are you getting a black screen in your Opera browser now and then? This guide will help you fix the black screen issue in Opera. Opera is one of the most popular and versatile web browsers globally. While it works most of the time smoothly, it is not uncommon to run down into some annoying issues and problems. One of such issues is the black screen issue. Many Opera users have reported getting a black screen while working on the browser. If you are one of the affected users experiencing the same issue, this post is for you. You can try the fixes mentioned here if your Opera screen turns black.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Error 0x800488FC when you sign in to your Xbox One console

When you turn on the console and get the error code 0x800488FC when the Xbox console tries to sign in, it gets annoying. When the error shows up, you will be stuck on the sign-in screen, and it will take ages to access the Xbox One console dashboard. In this post, we are looking at possible solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Cannot start Remote Desktop Services in Windows 11/10

There are reports by both Windows 11 and Windows 10 PC users whereby after installing a recent Windows update, they cannot start Remote Desktop Services on their system, and they see an error message Windows could not start the Remote Desktop Services service on Local Computer. This post is intended to help affected users with the most applicable solution to this issue.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

There are no PIN key protectors on volume C

When changing the BitLocker password or PIN, if you get There are no PIN key protectors on volume C error in Command Prompt, Windows PowerShell, or Windows Terminal, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It appears when you haven’t set a PIN for the protected drive and tried changing the PIN using Command Prompt or any other command-line utility.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

This video file cannot be played, Error Code 232011

Some users encounter an error code 232011 when trying to play videos online in their default browser. This prevents users from playing Internet-based videos. If you are also experiencing this problem with your browser, here are some solutions you can try. The full error message that comes with this error code is: This video file cannot be played, Error Code 232011.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to create a Lollipop Chart in Excel

Charts are used to show a graphical representation of data to audiences. Charts are frequently used in businesses to showcase important data, such as using charts in marketing to describe a sale within the month or year. Sometimes individuals in Microsoft Excel will create customs charts that are different from the original charts, for instance, a Lollipop chart. The Lollipop chart is like the bar chart but has a unique appearance. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to create a Lollipop chart in Microsoft Excel.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

PCR7 Binding is not supported in Windows 11/10

PCR7 Binding is a technology that helps users encrypt hard drives on their Windows computers. It is different from the Bitlocker technology. To use Bitlocker technology, you should have Windows 11/10 Pro, Enterprise, or Education edition. Windows 11/10 Home users cannot use Bitlocker because it is not supported by Windows 11/10 Home edition. Instead, they can use PCR7 Binding technology to encrypt their drives. The PCR7 Binding technology requires some hardware specifications. If your system has these hardware specifications, you can use the PCR7 Binding technology to encrypt your drives. In this case, you will see the PCR7 Binding is not supported message in the System Information.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to change Three-finger Swipe Gestures in Windows 11/10

Three-finger Swipe Gesture is a great way to add a shortcut to your Touchpad. You can swipe using your three fingers to do a certain task. In this post, we will see how to change Three-finger Swipe Gestures in Windows 11/10 computers. Let us go to the guide. Change Three-finger...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix Prediction Error in Apex Legends on PC or Xbox

Here is a full guide to help you fix the Prediction Error in Apex Legends on PC or Xbox. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game that is quite popular amongst millions of gaming enthusiasts. However, the game is not devoid of errors, and you are likely to face one or another error while playing the game. One such error is called the Prediction error in Apex Legends. In this guide, we will be discussing what this error is and how we can fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to remove Display from Desktop in Windows 11/10

If you have a multiple monitor setup on your Windows 11/10 Enterprise and/or Pro for Workstations edition, you can remove and restore a connected external display on demand without having to physically disconnect and reconnect the display OR turn on or off the display power for the Specialized Display. In this post, we will show you how to remove the Display from the Desktop in Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Best free Multipage TIFF to PDF Converter tools for Windows 11/10

If you have some multipage TIFF (Tag Image File Format with *.tiff or *.tif extensions) image files that you want to convert into PDF documents for backup or for any other purposes, then this post is helpful. We have added some best free multipage TIFF to PDF converter tools for Windows 11/10 computers in this post. You don’t have to adjust the output page size, orientation, etc., with most of these free software & online tools, and a satisfactory output can be generated using these multipage TIFF to PDF converters. Also, there will be no watermark on the pages of PDF files.
COMPUTERS

