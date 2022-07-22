ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs signs with Detroit Lions

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfoIi_0gpZeuzB00
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has signed with the Detroit Lions, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Buggs later confirmed the reports on his Instagram. Previously, Buggs spent time with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buggs came to Alabama via the junior college route after he spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. During the two years he spent with the Bulldogs, he recorded 134 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss. As a result of his stellar performance, he received interest from numerous big-time programs.

USC, Florida State, LSU and Oklahoma offered the Louisiana native. However, it was Coach Saban came out on top to land Buggs. It is safe to say it worked out for both parties.

In the two seasons that he spent in Tuscaloosa, Buggs tallied 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. As a senior, he received second-team All-American honors by the AFCA, as well as being selected as a member of the All-SEC second team.

His hard work paid off in 2019 when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Steelers. From there, he would go on to serve as backup and be coached by former Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. Throughout his three-year professional career, he has totaled 31 tackles and two tackles for loss.

In January of this year, the Steelers waived Buggs and he signed with the Raiders practice squad soon after. Now, he is a member of the Lions organization. It will be the third team that he has played for in his young NFL career.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Buggs’ career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Detroit, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dunbar
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
USA TODAY

How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030. Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Network#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Usc#Lsu#All American
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
247Sports

Elite 2025 QB slated to visit for U-M’s BBQ at the Big House

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Lexington (KY) Lexington Christian Academy 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on July 31st for the annual summer extravaganza recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-6, 195-pound gun-slinger back in June....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball among programs to reach out to this 4-star recruit

Four-star shooting guard Trey Parker is starting to see his recruitment pick up a bit here in the Summer and that includes new interest from some top programs. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has drawn interest from a bunch of programs so far in his recruitment but now the 2024 prospect is hearing from UNC and Arizona. Parker talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this week to update his recruitment here as July concludes and he revealed that the Tar Heels and Wildcats are the latest programs to reach out and show interest in him. “North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy