Metro Roundup: Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham targets threats to public safety leading up to The World Games

By Submitted
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Birmingham conducted a four-week joint operation as part of The World Games Human Exploitation Task Force that comprised federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation, dubbed,“Operation Games STOP” (Strategic Trafficking Operation) targeted human exploitation-related offenses, drug trafficking and other public safety...

wbrc.com

Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner says a man was found dead in a vehicle on on Interstate 59/20 South at Exit 121. Authorities say the man sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. He was later found inside a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate. The man was pronounced dead around 8:25 p.m. on July 23.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Hoover Police Department scheduled for on-site assessment; seeking public input

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is in part of the process to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. In a continuing quest toward law enforcement excellence, the Hoover Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Woman found slain inside Birmingham house early Sunday

A woman was found dead early Sunday inside a northern Birmingham home. Police received a 911 just before 5 a.m. reporting a person down inside a home in the 3100 block of 30th Court North in the Collegeville neighborhood. When North Precinct officers entered the residence, they located the adult female victim unresponsive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person found dead inside vehicle on Interstate 5920 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find out details about the death of a person on a Birmingham interstate. The Birmingham Police Department reports officers found a male lying unresponsive inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on the Bush Boulevard exit of Interstate 59/20 Saturday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Police Searching For Love Stuff Theft Suspect

The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in I-59/20 roll-over crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died in a roll-over car crash on I-59/20 westbound in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to Chief Jackie Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the accident occurred around 2:22 p.m. between the Arkadelphia road exit and Bush Boulevard exit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man found shot to death on side of Birmingham interstate

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on I-59 South at the Bush Blvd exit. Just before 8 p.m. West Precinct officers responded to the scene and found a male shot to death in the back seat of a vehicle. A short time later a person of interest showed up at the West Precinct and was interviewed by detectives.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham crews contain apartment fire, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are looking into an apartment fire that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Hicks, the fire occurred at the 1200 block of 12th Court North. Only one apartment building was involved, there were no injuries reported. The fire has been extinguished and there is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Update on Possible Serial Rapist in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 am Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, conducted a press conference to provide update to the attacker in the July 4, 2022, Betty Cobb kidnapping criminal case. Tony Lamar White was identified as the suspect and immediately fled the State of Alabama. A manhunt resulted in an arrest in Lexington, KY by the highway patrol and White was brought back to Calhoun County and is currently incarcerated with a $4,000,000 bond.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

