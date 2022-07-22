Metro Roundup: Homeland Security Investigations Birmingham targets threats to public safety leading up to The World Games

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO