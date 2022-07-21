To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant to spruce up your yard, but for those without a green thumb, they can be hard to keep alive. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some advice on 13Sunrise for how to take care of hydrangeas. To start, he details...
INDIANAPOLIS — Strong to severe storms are moving through central Indiana Saturday evening. Stay Weather Aware by keeping an eye on the live radar below and following along with the live blog. Live Radar. Storm Blog:. 9:50 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Lawrence and Monroe...
A simple scroll on Facebook… and a post about banana pudding cheesecake turned into big business for an Indianapolis woman. The Cheesecake Lady Indy, Cassie Smith-Johnson, shares her story in this week’s Around Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was able to drive himself to get help after he was shot on Mitthoeffer Road overnight Monday. Just after 1 a.m., IMPD was sent to the 1100 block of Trowbridge Street (on the near southeast side) for a report of a person shot. “When they arrived, they found an […]
LAPEL, Ind. — A Madison County woman says she's looking at hundreds of dollars in car repairs after she became the victim of a viral TikTok challenge. Now she's calling on police to do something about it. The "Kia Challenge" started with a video where two guys show how...
AVON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Avon home Friday. It happened in a neighborhood behind the Walmart on Rockville Road. Police say the driver didn't have a license and was going too fast. The crash left significant damage, with half of the SUV...
If you’re visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You’ll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Hospital pediatric sleep specialist, Dr. Harish Rao joined News 8 Sunday, to discuss the topic of getting kids back in a school bedtime routine. “Parents can make this easier by making some changes in the days and weeks leading up to back to...
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday morning on I-65. State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.
Summer nights across the U.S. are warming twice as fast as summer days — and they can be dangerous to your health. That’s according to the independent researching and reporting collaboration Climate Central. In most of the Indiana cities it studied, the average summer low temperatures have warmed...
Correction: Article previously implied that Syd's Bar and Grill had temporarily closed. While the establishment did change ownership in early June, the restaurant in Noblestown is now open. However, Barley Island is still scheduled to close on July 23, 2022.
Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in McCordsville, Indiana – 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million square-foot facility will be located at 5259 W 500 N and is set to open spring 2023, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS — Shawn Sima's daughter has been healthy her entire life. She played every sport she could. "On Feb. 2, 2016, she went to the gym after leaving a softball game to go run on a treadmill to get ready for cheerleading tryouts, and she collapsed and suffered sudden cardiac arrest, which means, she died," Sima said.
KOKOMO, Ind. — This sweet update to a Kokomo couple's love story is definitely the best thing we've seen today. Newlyweds Eric and Rachelle finally tied the knot Friday after an unusual proposal. You might remember back in 2020, we shared the story with you when Eric proposed to...
INDIANAPOLIS–Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service will look into at least four reports of funnel clouds Sunday in central Indiana. The funnel clouds were spotted during severe weather in Belle Union, Carmel, Ellettsville, and Whitestown. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tornado warnings for several parts of...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65. Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.
