Tulsa, OK

Justin Moore Is Excited To Return To Oklahoma For Big Concert

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. - Country Music Singer Justin Moore is in Tulsa as...

www.news9.com

KLAW 101

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Albert G's Barbecue Charging 90s Prices For 30th Anniversary

Albert G’s, a Tulsa barbecue restaurant, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Wednesday by cutting prices. Some items on the menu will cost what they did back in 1992, when the restaurant opened. With food prices hitting a record high, the nostalgia may be more appealing than ever to customers.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Kristin Cheonoweth from Broken Arrow to Broadway

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The second session of the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp is underway this week. The camp culminates in a final show on Saturday, July 30th, called the Kristi Awards. The free show is directed by famed director and choreographer Kenny Ortega. "Kristin Chenoweth is going to...
KLAW 101

Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
news9.com

Berryhill Community Comes Together To Support Wrestler Fighting Cancer

Wrestling teams in Berryhill and Sand Springs, alongside the community, are rallying together to help a former Berryhill and OSU wrestler. Jonce Blaylock is battling an aggressive form of cancer and getting treatment for a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. Work is underway to raise money for him as he fights this battle. Blaylock’s supporters have raised $4,500 dollars to help him pay for his treatment by selling t-shirts.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

84-Year-Old Man Located, Silver Alert Canceled By Tulsa Police

UPDATE 10:30 AM: The Tulsa Police Department said Bobby Howard, 84, has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Howard was found Tuesday according to the TPD. His condition is unknown. ***. Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say could be in danger. Police issued a...
TULSA, OK
Justin Moore
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drumright Police run into “Ducky Dynasty” star

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police department recently posted on Facebook that one of their own ran into “Uncle Si” from “Duck Dynasty.”. Police said he came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat at Joseph’s Fine Foods. Uncle Si also said he was...
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire In Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. - Firefighters in Muskogee County spent the day battling a grass fire on Highway 16 just south of the City of Muskogee. There is not currently a burn ban in Muskogee County but there is one in more than half of the 77 counties in Oklahoma.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Casino
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Stillwater Police

Our Amazing Oklahomans Monday are Stillwater Police officers who replaced a 4-year-old boy's stolen bicycle. Officers say they searched for the stolen bike but couldn't locate it. That's when the dayshift crew decided to buy the boy a new bike, making his day.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Locust Grove schools mourning after loss of Kindergarten teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Locust Grove Public Schools has announced the death of Kindergarten teacher Christy Breedlove, who taught at the the Locust Grove Early Learning Center. Locust Grove Superintendent Daniel Stokes says that over the past 24 years, Breedlove invested countless hours in volunteering and supporting the agricultural...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for two missing, endangered children

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two stepbrothers who were last spotted with a gun and a pair of car keys. Officers were called out to the Bandon Trail Apartments near E. 88th and Delaware on Monday morning. They say 13-year-old Elijah Doakes and his stepbrother, 9-year-old Jeremiah Hall left the apartment around 4:30 a.m., with Elijah’s father’s car keys and gun.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for wanted homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect from a 2018 homicide. On September 1, 2018, 64-year-old James Gainer got into a fight with another man at an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis. Gainer beat the victim with a broomstick for several minutes....
TULSA, OK
Mashed

What The First Sonic Drive-In Was Really Like

To look back at the first-ever Sonic Drive-In restaurant is a bit trickier than you might expect, because the original Sonic can be thought of in two ways. While the first fast food restaurant called Sonic Drive-In opened in 1959, it was actually a new location of an already existing (though small) chain. The forebear of Sonic was a fast food joint called Top Hat that was really just a root beer stand that sold a few food items, per Zippia. The first Top Hat location, which opened in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1953, was a walk-up, not a drive-in.
news9.com

Tulsa Apartment Association Offers Tips To Keep Your Home Cool In The Heat

Staying cool is key during this record-breaking heat wave. There are some simple ways to stay comfortable in your home. If you want to stay cool inside your house or apartment, the number one thing you can do is block the heat. That means keeping blinds closed on your windows or using curtains to keep the heat outside.
TULSA, OK

