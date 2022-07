A man who was a soldier at Fort Benning at the time of his arrest has been sentenced to 40 years, with 15 of them to be served in custody with no chance of parole. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that the plea deal was reached on July 12 after Trevon Lamar Teague enter a guilty plea to Aggravated Child Molestation the previous day.

