Evacuation orders issued for Mariposa County's 3rd wildfire in 2 weeks

A new wildfire is now burning in Mariposa County, forcing residents to evacuate.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for some areas due to the Oak Fire.

These areas are:

Carstens Rd, Buckingham Mt. Rd and Plumbar Creek Rd, Triangle from Plumbar to 140.

Residents are being asked to leave immediately.

An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Church.

CAL FIRE crews have arrived in the area and are fighting the flames.

This is the third wildfire to spark and spread through the county in the last two weeks.