Mariposa County, CA

Evacuation orders issued for Mariposa County's 3rd wildfire in 2 weeks

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIKEa_0gpZRggw00 A new wildfire is now burning in Mariposa County, forcing residents to evacuate.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for some areas due to the Oak Fire.

These areas are:

Carstens Rd, Buckingham Mt. Rd and Plumbar Creek Rd, Triangle from Plumbar to 140.

Residents are being asked to leave immediately.

An evacuation center has been set up at New Life Christian Church.

CAL FIRE crews have arrived in the area and are fighting the flames.

This is the third wildfire to spark and spread through the county in the last two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire and the Agua Fire .

mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Government
County
Mariposa County, CA
Local
California Government
mymotherlode.com

More Progress Containing Oak Fire

Mariposa, CA — The new size estimate on the Oak Fire this morning is 18,087 acres and there is 26 percent containment. Officials are continuing to get an upper hand on the blaze. CAL Fire reports that crews are continuing to do structure defense, build lines and extinguish hotspots.
MARIPOSA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
mymotherlode.com

Air Quality Concerns Due To Oak Fire

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department, and Air Pollution Control District, put out a statement warning people about the unhealthy air quality due to the Oak Fire. You can view a local air quality map, by clicking here. The statement reads, “Tuolumne County along with several counties in the area,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Thunderstorms enter Oak Fire forecast. Will they hurt or help?

Monsoonal moisture climbing northward from the desert Southwest into the Sierra Nevada on Monday afternoon is bringing a chance for isolated, scattered thunderstorms to California's Mariposa County on Tuesday where the Oak Fire is burning, the National Weather Service. "Today we’ll be looking at thunderstorms over the Sierra crest; looks...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Oak Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County near Yosemite

A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations

July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations residents in regions southwest of Yosemite National Park, including parts of Jerseydale, Darrah, Bootjack and Midpines. A section of State Highway 140, one of the main roads to Yosemite, has been closed near Midpines.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fortunately, winds generally light at Oak Fire

It’s hot and dry at the Oak Fire near Mariposa but winds are generally light. It’s good news because strong winds leads to faster wildfire growth. Although winds are generally not a problem, a fire this size creates its own weather, developing locally gusty winds similar to winds ahead of a thunderstorm.
MARIPOSA, CA
KCRA.com

Oak Fire spreads smoke north into the Tahoe area

A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
MODESTO, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

