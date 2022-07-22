VIDEO: SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’

On July 17, at around 4:20 a.m., police in Amarillo, Texas, received a call concerning a man who had been brought to a local hospital in that city with a gunshot wound. The man, who was subsequently identified as 31-year-old Javier Hernandez, died of his injuries shortly after that. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department have now arrested a man in connection with the murder: 21-year-old Oscar Adame.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO