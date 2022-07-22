VIDEO: SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself resulting it being a false report. According to the release, today at around 5:19 a.m., Randall County officials received a call from a person who was having difficulties with personal issues.
On July 17, at around 4:20 a.m., police in Amarillo, Texas, received a call concerning a man who had been brought to a local hospital in that city with a gunshot wound. The man, who was subsequently identified as 31-year-old Javier Hernandez, died of his injuries shortly after that. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department have now arrested a man in connection with the murder: 21-year-old Oscar Adame.
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a meth bust valued at $1.8 million at the Big Texan and Carson County. A criminal complaint said Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Randall County officials are investigating after a shooting turned deadly Friday night, according to a spokesperson. The county said the shooting happened near the 2800 block of west McCormick on the property of one person involved. Officials did not specify if the property belonged...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to a convenience store on 2700 I-40 W at 2:54 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Officers […]
Update: 2 p.m. RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the “situation” that temporarily restricted the area of 15000 South Bell Street on Friday morning. According to a release, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic dispute near the 15000 block of South Bell at […]
VIDEO: Man killed over the weekend in one-vehicle rollover in Roosevelt County.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a shooting Friday evening. According to the release, on July 22, at around 11:45 p.m. officials responded to a shooting near West McCormick. At this time no arrests have been made and there are no other reported injuries. The Criminal Investigations...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
• Joshua Lee Rivas, 31, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for burglary of habitation. • Gregory Espinosa, 21, Kent, Wash. was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for money laundering greater than/equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.
When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said that officers responded to a call on multiple gunshots fired in the area of 3600 Olsen Blvd. at 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, tipped off by multiple callers that the shots may have come from the parking lot of Guitars and Cadillacs.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever been next to an Amarillo Police Officer at a stop light or stop sign and thought about racing them?. Well don’t do that on Amarillo streets, but instead test those skills at the Amarillo Dragway on July 23rd. That’s when APD...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help identifying two burglars seen on camera burglarizing a business on Amarillo Boulevard East late Sunday night. According to Crime Stoppers, at 11:51 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of Amarillo Blvd....
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a car from a convenience store with a child inside of it, the Amarillo Police Department said. Just before 3 p.m., police responded to a convenience store at 2700 I-40 West for a report of a stolen vehicle.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amy Philpot is ready to hit the road running. “I love it there,” the AC Truck Driving Academy Student Driver said. “I like just getting on the road and just going.”. A soon to be fully licensed and certified truck driver, she’s a...
