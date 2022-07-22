ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Fun Things You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend In L.A: July 22-24

With so many options in Los Angeles, making plans can be quite the task. Luckily, you have us. If you’re in need of plans this weekend July 22-24, we’ve got you covered. Check out our amazing selection below!

1. Dance Your Heart Out At KCRW’s Summer Nights

Credit: KCRW

After a long hiatus, KCRW Summer Nights are back with a stacked line-up! Finally, Angelenos can dance the warm night away with some of KCRW’s best DJs and musical guests. The fun doesn’t stop there, their parties are totally free and found at our favorite L.A. locations. The next one takes place at California African American Museum on Friday, July 22. It’s free to the public and you can RSVP here .

Get the full KCRW Summer Nights schedule here.

2. Run A 1K Dressed As A Banana For A Good Cause

Credit: @francistogram via Unsplash

L.A. comedians and hosts of the podcast, Bananas , Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes are inviting Angelenos to sign up for their upcoming “1st Annual Bananas Splitty in the City” downhill 1K fun-run this Saturday . All proceeds will be donated to the L.A Food Bank. Participants in this not-so-competitive race for the totally untrained can come dressed as a banana or in yellow clothing. They’ll be able to run, jog, skip, or even walk together while “Who Let The Dogs Out?” plays in the background. This 0.621-mile not-race will end at The Virgil on Santa Monica Blvd., where drinks will be served and Kurt and Scotty will record a live episode of their podcast. Click here to book your spot .

3. Take A Magical Ride On An Echo Park Swan Boat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhPLb_0gpZOLt400
Credit: @susanknos via Instagram

The Swan Boats at Echo Park Lake is one of Los Angeles’ hidden gems, it’s also one of the best ways to explore the setting, in a fun but intimate way. You can paddle around the iconic lotus beds and fountain during the day or go on an illuminated boat ride with the Downtown city lights in the backdrop. Rated one of the best L.A. activities by tourists and locals, Echo Park pedal boats are a great way to make the most of this city’s gorgeous weather! Find out more here .

4. Catch An Incredible Evening Performance At The Broad

Credit: The Broad

After a long hiatus, Summer Happenings at The Broad are back and better than ever. All season, the museum is hosting performances, live music, screenings, and more. The events happen right at The Broad and most are highlighting their two newest exhibitions This Is Not America’s Flag and Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow . Their next performance event is on Saturday by Julius Eastman & Wild Up. Get tickets here.

Get the full Summer Happenings schedule here.

5. Roller Skate At This Pop-Up Right On The Iconic Sunset Strip

Credit: @thesunsetstrip via Instagram

Popped up right on the iconic Sunset Strip, Angelenos can take advantage of the perfect weather and skate under our perfect blue skies. The Roller Rink features perfectly curated music daily and exclusive DJs sets on Saturdays. Each day, guests will experience some awesome brand takeovers and have a chance to get their hands on some exclusive merch! Book your spot here.

Get the full roller skate schedule here.

6. Grab Yourself A Hotdog At The Iconic Tail O’ The Pup

Credit: Tail O’ The Pup

The historic Tail O’ the Pup first made its appearance in 1946 and has been considered a cultural part of Los Angeles ever since. The stand closed in December of 2005, was eventually placed in storage, and bounced around until it found itself under the ownership of the 1933 Group in 2018. The hospitality group is famously known for restoring iconic L.A. spots, such as they did with the classic Formosa Cafe . Now, it officially reopened this week for all to enjoy. Learn more about this historic spot here.

Location: 8512 SANTA MONICA BLVD. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA 90069

7. Feast On This ’20s Opulent Dining Experience With Craft Cocktails And Culinary Indulgences

Revive is an immersive Soaring ’20s circus-infused dinner show and nightlife experience by Vau de Vire Society in collaboration with celebrated chef Neal Fraser (Redbird | Vibiana), taking place at the opulent Vibiana in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The show’s stunning visual spectacle, culinary indulgences, inspiring musical score, and immersive, lavish environment transcends any known dining, theater, or nightlife experience. Step into a modern spin on the opulent past as you dine amid the performance stages and marvel at the titillating spectacle—are you ready to Revive? It’s their last weekend! Reserve your seat here.

8. Cool Off With Cocktails At A Lush Outdoor Patio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqGNC_0gpZOLt400
Credit: @plantfoodandwine / IG

Refresh yourself at one of these lush urban spots with a mouthwatering cocktail and fare. Whether you prefer a stunning ocean breeze or a hidden verdant treehouse-like gem, there’ll be something to pique your interest in this incredible city. Find our list of top patios here.

9. Visit The Incredible MOLAA For Free

Credit: MOLAA

Located in Long Beach, MOLAA is the only museum in the U.S. dedicated to featuring and highlighting both modern and contemporary Latin American art. While general admission is typically $15, the museum is totally free to the public on Sunday’s from 11:00a.m. – 5:00p.m. Check out 11 MORE museums and galleries you can check out for free.

10. Enjoy Cannabis And A Movie On A Historic Rooftop

Credit: The Cannabis And Movies Club

Calling all film buffs and cannabis fanatics, 420 is every Sunday when it comes to The Cannabis And Movies Club . Every one of their cinema events takes place at the historic Montalban Theater rooftop. Guests in attendance can expect music, fun activities, and delicious food options that will satisfy all your munchies. Catch Jurassic Park this Sunday. Grab your membership and tickets here.

