Combat Sports

Cody Rhodes Gives Insight Into How His Torn Pec Reveal Went Down

By Dominic DeAngelo
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t expect Cody Rhodes back inside the squared circle any time soon. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Rhodes joined Zelina Vega to celebrate the arrival of San Diego Comic-Con, and “The American Nightmare” gave further detail as to how his physical therapy is going for his torn...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Mo Going Through Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Set Up

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bobby Horne, who is mainly known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation from 1993 to 1996 under the ring name Mo (later Sir Mo), where he held the WWF World Tag Team Championship with Mabel as “Men on a Mission.” His GoFundMe page can be seen at www.gofundme.com/f/sir-mos-medical-bills.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Raw Return To MSG

Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show. WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Done With AEW

On Saturday night the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view aired live, but Tully Blanchard did not appear with the Tully Blanchard Enterprise’s group, and it was later revealed that the group was acquired by Prince Nana. Following the PPV Fightful Select is reporting that Tully Blanchard was not at...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Describes Emotional Voice Mail Sting Left Him

Sting was showered with praise for his performance at last September’s “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Fans and wrestlers alike were floored by the 62-year-old looking spry for his age as he dazzled with a wide array of moves including the iconic Stinger Splash. The match would end with Sting making Dax Harwood tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock, securing a win for himself & Darby Allin over FTR.
QUEENS, NY
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Makes a Non-Televised Appearance on WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, but only for those in attendance. The capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring. "I'm sick of the disrespect," Doudrop said. "And I am not leaving this ring unless someone makes me." Rousey would then make her entrance and put Doudrop in an ankle lock, leading RAW announcer Corey Graves to ask why she's here. While the brand split is not as strictly enforced as it used to be these days, Rousey herself is a member of the SmackDown roster.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Addresses Vince McMahon's WWE Departure on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the first members of Monday Night Raw to officially address Vince McMahon's departure from WWE during Monday's episode. After a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul, the show officially got underway with a promo from The Bloodline. Heyman did most of the talking, joking that the sound guy was "next on the list" to leave the company after his microphone started cutting out. He then proceeded to tear down Brock Lesnar ahead of Reigns' match with "The Beast" this Saturday at SummerSlam.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Next Challenger For The AEW All-Atlantic Title Hinted At

AEW All-Atlantic Champion and the company’s resident “Bastard,” Pac, recently defended his championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler against Connor Mills. This was Pac’s second match after winning the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door event in a four-way that included Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors. Pac defended the title not too long ago in RevPro against Konosuke Takeshita. After Pac defended the title against Mills, however, he had some choice words for a familiar face — well, box — in the crowd.
WWE

