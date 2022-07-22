ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Mega Millions jackpot now third-largest in game's history

 4 days ago

Mega Millions jackpot now third-largest in game’s …. Wilkes-Barre Residents react to neighborhood shootout. 98th Annual Saint Ann’s...

CBS News

Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
FOXBusiness

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

Mega Millions has whopping $810 million jackpot for Tuesday drawing

TALLAHASSEE - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is a whopping $810 million. It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot prize. But know that the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. Also, competition will be fierce as tickets are also being sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Lottery officials say jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of around $470 million. The winner, if there is one, must claim the prize within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.
FOXBusiness

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
The Associated Press

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you?. That’s because while the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the same. At 1 in 302.5 million, they’re pretty miserable.
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 
CNN

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars after Friday night's drawing

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
