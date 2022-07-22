ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcaoC_0gpZKAJv00

TYLER, Texas -- A car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 5 a.m. on Texas 110, about 6 1/2 miles (10 1/2 kilometers) northwest of Tyler and 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A Dodge Charger was on the wrong side of the unlit highway and erupted into flames after rounding a curve and slamming head-on into a Chevrolet Tahoe, DPS Sgt. Jason Bundy said.

Gerardo Lopez, who lives nearby, said he and his wife were awakened by the sound of the crash.

“A big ‘BOOM,’ and I tell my wife something happened, we have to get out there and help," he told KLTV-TV of Tyler.

“I saw the car start getting on fire, and a man was asking for help. I got my little fire extinguisher for my dump truck, but that wasn’t enough,” Lopes said. “I feel bad. I still have the man's screaming in my head.”

No evidence of alcohol or drug use was found at the crash scene, but excessive speed by the car may have been a factor, Bundy said. No identities have been released.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

18-wheeler turned over in Noonday area

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers and Noonday Fire Department are on the scene of a turned over 18-wheeler on at the onward ramp onto Tollway 49 from Highway 155. The ramp is currently blocked off as crews are working to lift the truck. Officials on the scene said there were no serious injuries […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

23-year-old arrested after shooting in Longview

UPDATE — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Longview on Tuesday around 2:55 p.m., police said. Officers located and arrested Malik Thompson in the area following the shooting. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Cars
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KETK / FOX51 News

5 dead after fatal wreck stops traffic on Highway 110, officials say

(UPDATE, July 24) — The Texas Department of Transportation has released the identities of the victims killed in the Friday morning crash on Highway 110. All passengers from both vehicles were killed in the collision. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix of Tyler and 38-year-old Marvin […]
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
wbrc.com

Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#East Texas#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Kltv Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

13-year-old, 8-year-old dead after crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on July 5. According to DPS, the wreck occurred on SH 64, approximately five miles southwest of Tyler at around 5:10 p.m. The vehicles involved were a 2003 GMC Envoy, carrying two adults and four […]
ABC News

ABC News

756K+
Followers
167K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy