Georgia football recruiting: Kelton Smith’s commitment moves Bulldogs up team rankings

By Jordan D. Hill
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Georgia took the main stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta and shared insight on the team going into 2022. Two days later, the Bulldogs landed a commitment they hope will help them in 2023 and beyond. Four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith commitment Friday has moved Georgia...

UGA football sets 2022 Homecoming game

The UGA football Homecoming game for the 2022 season has been set, SicEmDawgs.com has confirmed. The date of the 2022 UGA football Homecoming game is listed on the Grady College of Journalism website and was confirmed by UGA’s sports information department. Georgia’s 2022 Homecoming game will be played on...
Tyler Grisham previews 2022 season, Clemson wide receivers

CLEMSON — At Clemson media day last week, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham fielded questions from the local media. The primary takeaways are below. "People are comparing him to Amari Rodgers' work ethic to get back. When Adam got injured, I happened to be in the receivers room and he was on the phone with Amari, who was giving him advice. 'I would always be doing something extra on the side' is what Amari said. To tear your ACL your first spring as a freshman, that's really challenging. And he was doing really well too. It's frustrating as a coach because you want him to come in and contribute. And we thought he could. Man he was lights out. I think the main thing is just to stay encouraged. When fall camp begins, it's going to be hard watching his teammates out there. Right now he's in good spirits. He helped us out with ladies' clinic and his mom, Wanda, was there.
First-Year Profiles: RB Jamie Felix

Georgia Tech signed the nation’s No. 44 overall class in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 15 signees. Over the next month, GoJackets.com will be taking a look at Tech’s incoming freshman class in a series called “First-Year Profiles.”. Next, we take a look at three-star running back...
5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
