Georgia football recruiting: Kelton Smith’s commitment moves Bulldogs up team rankings

CLEMSON — At Clemson media day last week, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham fielded questions from the local media. The primary takeaways are below. "People are comparing him to Amari Rodgers' work ethic to get back. When Adam got injured, I happened to be in the receivers room and he was on the phone with Amari, who was giving him advice. 'I would always be doing something extra on the side' is what Amari said. To tear your ACL your first spring as a freshman, that's really challenging. And he was doing really well too. It's frustrating as a coach because you want him to come in and contribute. And we thought he could. Man he was lights out. I think the main thing is just to stay encouraged. When fall camp begins, it's going to be hard watching his teammates out there. Right now he's in good spirits. He helped us out with ladies' clinic and his mom, Wanda, was there.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO