Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida families prepare for another school year, Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging Floridians to save money on school supplies from July 25 – August 7. With the school year quickly approaching, the sales tax holiday is predicted to save Florida families more than $100 million this year. Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale joined Governor DeSantis in reminding Floridians they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO