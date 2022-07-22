ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello native Jeff Zausch competes on new 'Snake in the Grass' survival TV show on USA Network

By By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjZEo_0gpZBRpZ00

Pocatello native and survival TV show veteran Jeff Zausch is taking on yet another challenge as a contestant on a new show, “Snake in the Grass.”

In “Snake in the Grass,” Zausch puts his survival skills to the test again, working with three other contestants to survive in the Costa Rican jungle for 36 hours while competing in a series of challenges together.

One person among the four contestants is the “snake,” and the snake tries to secretly sabotage the group without being detected as the snake. At the end of the episode, the contestants will try to guess who the snake is. Whoever guesses correctly wins the $100,000 cash prize, and if no one guesses correctly, the snake wins the money.

Zausch has been on the show “Naked and Afraid” six times and has survived more days on the show than any other contestant. He said he’s regularly approached by survival and reality show producers, but he typically turns them down because he’s not in it just to be on TV. He’s in it for a challenge, and “Snake in the Grass” met that criterion for him.

“I’m very selective with the shows I go on. To this day, the only shows I’ve ever been on are ‘Naked and Afraid’ and I was a host on the series ‘Dual Survival’ on Discovery Channel,” he said. “So, for me to take on this challenge should really tell the fans something about this new show that it met the merits of being something incredibly difficult to do.”

Zausch said despite the Costa Rican jungle being on par with the most difficult terrain he’s ever spent time in, he wasn’t worried about surviving there for 36 hours. It was the social aspect of the show that got him interested in participating and ultimately proved to be a challenge.

“In addition to the survival challenge, the social challenges have always been the most difficult things for me to overcome,” he said. “I’m known as kind of the cutthroat person on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ so the the challenge of the social aspect is what drew me to the show.”

Zausch will be on the show with three past contestants from the show “Survivor.” Two of the people have won the $1 million prize from the popular survival show, he said.

Zausch’s episode will be the first to air in the series. He said that’s a sign that it “must be a good episode.” The series will premiere on USA Network on Aug. 1, and will air weekly after that, with new contestants on each episode.

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Maned Wolf, The Bizarre South American Creature That’s Like A Cross Between A Fox And A Deer

With its enormous ears and stilt-like legs, the maned wolf is a one-of-a-kind animal that roams the plains of Brazil and Argentina. At first glance, the maned wolf looks like a cross between a fox and a dog. Though its name suggests it belongs to the canine family, it is, in fact, neither a deer nor a fox — and it’s actually not even a wolf, either.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Hot Doctor And Husky Duo Are Taking The Internet By Storm

Meet Dr. Mike, a second-year medical resident from New York who’s taking the internet by storm together with his husky named Roxy. Mike describes himself on Instagram as “just a man [with] his dog against the world,” but many of his fans find him incredibly hot. With Roxy by his side, it’s no wonder the adorable pair has more than 213,000 followers on Instagram.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Snake In The Grass#Naked And Afraid#Costa Rican
dailyphew.com

He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend

Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Martha Stewart Reveals Six of Her Peacocks Were 'Devoured' by Coyotes in Broad Daylight

Martha Stewart, a noted animal lover, is in mourning after revealing that six of her peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes in broad daylight. The 80-year-old lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Saturday and shared video of one of her beautiful peacocks named Blue Boy. While fans might have been in awe of the animal's majestic beauty, the caption revealed tragedy struck the Stewart household.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Martha Stewart says coyotes killed 6 of her pet peacocks

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks after she shared on social media over the weekend that coyotes killed some of her birds "in broad daylight." Stewart posted the update on Saturday on her Instagram account. She shared with 3.9 million followers that her birds...
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy