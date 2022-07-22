ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

